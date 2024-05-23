Apply to Be a Licensed Human Services Provider

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is responsible for all human services programs for providers and partners across the Commonwealth.

The Application for Certificate of Compliance, or the HS 633 form, is used to apply for a license to become a provider of human services programs.

Services Requiring Licensure

The following specialized services require the completion of the HS 633 form to become a licensed provider.

Long-Term Care

Personal Care Homes (PCH)

Assisted Living Residences (ALR)

Child, Youth, and Families Facilities

Adoption Services

County Children and Youth Agency

Day Treatment Program

Foster Family Care Agency Services

Professional Foster Care Services

Group Day Care Home

Mobile Programs

Non-Secure Residential Services

Outdoor Program

Private Children and Youth Agency

Residential Child Care Facility

Secure Care Program

Secure Detention Facilities

Supervised Independent Living Program

Transitional Living Program

Secure Residential Services

Mental Health Facilities

Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)

Community Residential Rehabilitation Service

Crisis Intervention Programs

Family Based Services

Intensive Behavioral Health Services

Long-Term Structured Residence

Partial Hospitalization

Peer Support

Private Psychiatric Hospital

Psychiatric Rehabilitation Facility

Psychiatric Unit

Residential Treatment Facilities Adults

Services That Do Not Require the HS 633

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) do not utilize the HS 633. Please visit the Early Childhood Education website and MyODP.com for more information.