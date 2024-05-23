Apply for an Entry Track Grant

To be eligible for AOAP, organizations must get Entry Track funding and be recommended by the PCA to transition to the AOAP program.

To be eligible for Entry Track funding, applicants must:

Be a nonprofit, tax-exempt corp, or a local government unit (counties, cities, boroughs, townships, and municipal authorities). Note that all Pre-K to 12 public, private, and parochial schools, including charter schools and their booster organizations, are NOT eligible. K-12 schools should contact the PCA's Arts in Education Program for other opportunities.

Be located in Pennsylvania, except for nonprofit, tax-exempt corporations acting as a fiscal sponsor for an unincorporated group or a Pennsylvania LLC with a not-for-profit purpose. (See application guidelines for further guidance on fiscal sponsorship.)

Be registered with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corporations. This excludes local governments and fiscal sponsors.

Have a history of at least two years of consistent arts programming in Pennsylvania.

Applicants must meet the following financial guidelines:

Have an annual average arts revenue over $200,000. PCA determines revenue size by a two-year average demonstrated by: Arts Organization: Form 990-Department of the Treasury-Internal Revenue Service Arts Program of Non-Arts Organization: applicant board approved arts-specific program financial statement.



The financial statement must detail program revenue and expenses. It should include contributed and earned income, and any investment income. In-kind is not included. PCA Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts partners must apply in AOAP, no matter their revenue size.

Unincorporated groups or Pennsylvania non-profit LLCs must apply through a tax-exempt nonprofit that acts as a fiscal sponsor. Individuals and LLCs with fewer than two members are not eligible to apply.