Terms and Conditions

In order to be eligible to receive a portion of the local share of the Federal Historic Preservation Fund allocation to Pennsylvania, the Department of the Interior requires that each Certified Local Government:

Must comply with the conditions of its Certification Agreement;

Must meet the federal standards of the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-102 (Common Rule) "Grants and Cooperative Agreements with Local Governments"

Must be auditable in accordance with OMB Circular A-133, "Audits of States, Local Governments, and Non-Profit Organizations" (PDF) Appendix A "Data Collection Form (Form SF-SAC)," and Appendix B "April 1999 Compliance Supplement"

Must adhere to all required administrative procedures in OMB Circular A-87 (Revised 5/10/04), "Cost Principles for State, Local and Indian Tribal Governments" (PDF)

Must adhere to any requirements mandated by the United States Congress regarding use of federal historic preservation funds. (The State Historic Preservation Office will advise Certified Local Governments of any new directives.); and

Must adhere to requirements specified by the State Historic Preservation Office in the Master Grant Contract and Funding Release.

If you have questions about the CLG Mini-Grant program, please contact the Community Preservation Coordinator for your region.