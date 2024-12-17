General Conditions
- CLG scholarships will be made up to $2,000 for individual attendance at eligible programs, and $5,000 for programs hosted in the community. Larger amounts will be considered on a case-by-case basis
- All grantees will receive 10% of the grant award for administrative overhead, consistent with Federal guidelines
- All scholarships will be awarded under the CLG Master Grant Contract between the Commonwealth and the CLG.
- Scholarship awards are only payable to municipal governments, not individuals. Individuals who are attending an event supported by a scholarship must make payment/reimbursement arrangements with their municipality.
- Scholarships are reimbursement grants.
Application Process
- Applications for CLG Scholarships are accepted on a rolling basis. PA SHPO will review applications on a monthly basis and notify applicants promptly of the status of their application.
- Applicants must consult with the Community Preservation Coordinator for their region before applying.
- To apply, please submit a complete Scholarship application and any relevant attachments via email to RA-PHCLG@pa.gov.
Who May Apply
- Only Certified Local Governments in Pennsylvania who have signed a Master CLG Grant Contract are eligible to apply for Scholarships.
- CLGs may apply for scholarships to send HARB/Commission members, staff, and elected officials to eligible training programs, to host training programs in their community, or to purchase memberships and training materials for the community.
- Individuals may not apply for Scholarships directly.
Eligible CLG Scholarships Activities
CLG Scholarships may be used for the following activities:
- Sending elected and appointed decision-makers and municipal staff to in-person training programs and conferences
- Participating in online training programs
- Hiring speakers to provide onsite training programs for decision-makers
- Membership fees for organizations that provide educational materials and technical assistance
- Purchasing educational materials and publications
Maximum Number of Awards
- Awards are made on a first-come-first-served basis until all available funds have been committed.
Matching Requirements
- CLG Scholarships do not require matching funds.
Grant Period and Timetable
- CLG Scholarships will be awarded for trainings and programs occurring up to one (1) year from the date of application.
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
- Applications are reviewed at the beginning of each month and applicants will be notified within 10 business days about whether their application will be funded.
- Following notification that an application has been funded, the PA SHPO will work with the grantee to develop a detailed workplan and budget.
- Following the execution of a Funding Release by the PA SHPO, the grantee will be notified that they may proceed with the project.
Terms and Conditions
In order to be eligible to receive a portion of the local share of the Federal Historic Preservation Fund allocation to Pennsylvania, the Department of the Interior requires that each Certified Local Government:
- Must comply with the conditions of its Certification Agreement;
- Must meet the federal standards of the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-102 (Common Rule) "Grants and Cooperative Agreements with Local Governments"
- Must be auditable in accordance with OMB Circular A-133, "Audits of States, Local Governments, and Non-Profit Organizations" (PDF) Appendix A "Data Collection Form (Form SF-SAC)," and Appendix B "April 1999 Compliance Supplement"
- Must adhere to all required administrative procedures in OMB Circular A-87 (Revised 5/10/04), "Cost Principles for State, Local and Indian Tribal Governments" (PDF)
- Must adhere to any requirements mandated by the United States Congress regarding use of federal historic preservation funds. (The State Historic Preservation Office will advise Certified Local Governments of any new directives.); and
- Must adhere to requirements specified by the State Historic Preservation Office in the Master Grant Contract and Funding Release.
If you have questions about the CLG Mini-Grant program, please contact the Community Preservation Coordinator for your region.