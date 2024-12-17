Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Apply for the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Handling Practices (GHPP and Mushroom-specific GAP (MGAP) Cost Share Program

    These programs reimburse producers and processors who successfully completed a USDA GAP or GHP audit. These programs help defray some of the costs of the audit. 

     

    Apply for program

    Overview

    The GAP/GHP Cost Share Program gives direct financial support. It does this through cost sharing of certification fees. It helps producers and processors who pass a USDA GAP or GHP audit.

    GAP and GHP are voluntary audits. They verify that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled, and stored to cut the risk of microbial food hazards.

    The audits check that the FDA's Guide to Minimize Microbial Food Safety Hazards for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables were followed. They also check that industry food safety practices were followed.

    Businesses and individuals in Pennsylvania can apply if they complete one initial successful USDA (GAP), (GHP), or (MGAP) audit. 

    Program guidelines

    The cost share program helps to offsetting some of the costs associated with a successful audit.

    This is a voluntary program. Qualified applicants may get funding for only one audit per year.

    To get a 2022 reimbursement, applicants must have completed an approved USDA GAP/GHP or MGAP audit from January 1 to September 30, 2022.  NEED UPDATED INFORMATION

    You must submit all required paperwork. This includes the Statement for Audit Services Rendered. It is needed to get the reimbursement. 

    You may only apply (1) time for this reimbursement. 

    There are still monies available for this Reimbursement Program.

    How to apply

    To apply, you must submit an application. 

    NEED LINK TO APPLICATION

    Your application must include:

    ADD INFORMATION ON WHAT IS NEEDED FOR THE APPLICATION

    Send your completed application to:

    NEED INFO ON WHERE TO SEND COMPLETED APPLICATION TO

    Contact us