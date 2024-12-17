​Apply for the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Handling Practices (GHPP and Mushroom-specific GAP (MGAP) Cost Share Program

Overview
The GAP/GHP Cost Share Program gives direct financial support. It does this through cost sharing of certification fees. It helps producers and processors who pass a USDA GAP or GHP audit.
GAP and GHP are voluntary audits. They verify that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled, and stored to cut the risk of microbial food hazards.
The audits check that the FDA's Guide to Minimize Microbial Food Safety Hazards for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables were followed. They also check that industry food safety practices were followed.
Businesses and individuals in Pennsylvania can apply if they complete one initial successful USDA (GAP), (GHP), or (MGAP) audit.
Program guidelines
The cost share program helps to offsetting some of the costs associated with a successful audit.
This is a voluntary program. Qualified applicants may get funding for only one audit per year.
To get a 2022 reimbursement, applicants must have completed an approved USDA GAP/GHP or MGAP audit from January 1 to September 30, 2022. NEED UPDATED INFORMATION
You must submit all required paperwork. This includes the Statement for Audit Services Rendered. It is needed to get the reimbursement.
You may only apply (1) time for this reimbursement.
There are still monies available for this Reimbursement Program.
How to apply
To apply, you must submit an application.
Your application must include:
Send your completed application to:
Contact us
Michele Brookins
717-787-5319
RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov