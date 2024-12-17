​Apply for the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Handling Practices (GHPP and Mushroom-specific GAP (MGAP) Cost Share Program

The GAP/GHP Cost Share Program gives direct financial support. It does this through cost sharing of certification fees. It helps producers and processors who pass a USDA GAP or GHP audit.

GAP and GHP are voluntary audits. They verify that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled, and stored to cut the risk of microbial food hazards.

The audits check that the FDA's Guide to Minimize Microbial Food Safety Hazards for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables were followed. They also check that industry food safety practices were followed.

Businesses and individuals in Pennsylvania can apply if they complete one initial successful USDA (GAP), (GHP), or (MGAP) audit.