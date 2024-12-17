Apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

About LIHEAP

LIHEAP can help you keep your home warm and safe during the coldest seasons. From November 4, 2024, to April 4, 2025, you can apply for a cash grant to help pay your heating bill. You can receive from $200 to $1,000 based on your household size, income, and fuel type.

The cash grant is a one-time payment. The grant will be sent directly to your utility provider or fuel company to be credited on your bill.

Are you experiencing an emergency related to your household’s heat? You may be eligible to receive additional funds through a crisis grant.