How to submit MS4 Annual Status Reports
MS4 permit holders must submit a complete Annual MS4 Status Report using the DEP's official template. The report must be sent to the DEP regional office that issued the permit by September 30th each year.
You can find the report template and instructions here:
-
-
Instructions are in the Report Instructions.
How to submit PRP and TMDL Plan Final Reports
MS4 permittees with PRP and/or TMDL Plan requirements must meet the pollutant load reductions within five years of DEP approving their permit. A report showing these reductions must be included in the first Annual MS4 Status Report due after the 5th year. The final report, explaining the actions taken and including the calculations, should be submitted with the Annual Report by the due date.
The Pollutant Reduction Plan (PRP) / TMDL Plan Final Report (3800-FM-BCW0014) can be completed using the instructions found in the Annual Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Status Report Instructions (3800-FM-BCW0491).
eReporting
DEP is moving to an electronic system for Annual MS4 Status Reports via DEP’s GreenPort system. Submitting reports electronically by September 30, 2023, is voluntary. No paper copies are needed if submitted electronically. Future mandatory eReporting is expected.
Permittees should review the eReporting User Guide and training on Clean Water Academy. Most of the electronic report mirrors the current form. However, there are differences, especially in the PCSM BMP inventory. This training includes a template and a module for the PCSM BMP Inventory. Early preparation is advised.