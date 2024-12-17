Submit Monitoring Waiver Renewal Request (3930-FM-BSDW0020g)

Waiver renewal requests must be made in writing for review and approval prior to the end of the applicable monitoring period. A separate renewal request is required for each entry point for which one or more monitoring waivers have been approved.

If land use within Zone II has not changed significantly, the water supplier may complete and submit a waiver renewal application. The waiver renewal application consists of:

Completeness Report (module 1) – required with all applications

Waiver Renewal Request (module 6) – required for all renewal requests

Site Map and Land Use Inventory (module 7) – required if any land use has changed within Zone II

If land use within Zone II has changed significantly, contact the appropriate DEP District Office to determine whether a revised waiver application needs to be submitted instead of the waiver renewal request.

If the waiver renewal request is not submitted and approved before the applicable compliance period, the PWS is responsible for conducting all required monitoring unless/until the request is approved.

PWSs are responsible for submitting waiver requests to the Department. Completed monitoring waiver renewal requests should be submitted to the appropriate DEP District Office for the county in which the PWS is located. Questions on completing the application should also be directed to the appropriate DEP District Office. Click here to find the appropriate office contact and mailing information