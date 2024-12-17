Report Drinking Water Sample Data to Department of Environmental Protection

The Chapter 109 Safe Drinking Water regulations require that compliance monitoring results be reported to DEP within either the first 10 days following the month in which the result is obtained or the first 10 days following the end of the required monitoring period, whichever is shorter.
The accredited laboratory conducting the analyses is responsible for reporting results to DEP unless the laboratory assigns these responsibilities to another accredited laboratory in writing. This includes accreditation-by-rule parameters (such as turbidity, disinfectant residual and water quality parameter measurements).
At a minimum, the following information must be reported:
- The public water system identification number (PWSID) of the public water system from which the sample was taken
- The identification number of the laboratory performing the analysis
- Sample location identification number
- The result(s) in the appropriate concentration units.
- Contaminant(s) identification code(s)
- Appropriate DEP code(s) for analytical method(s) used
- Sample date
- Sample type
- Analysis date (i.e. the date the analysis was completed and the result was verified)
Water suppliers are responsible for providing accurate monitoring and sample information to the accredited laboratory that includes the monitoring frequency, monitoring period, sample location (description and location ID number) and sample type. Accredited laboratories are responsible for accurate reporting to DEP.
All results must be reported to DEP using the Drinking Water Electronic Laboratory Reporting (DWELR) system.
About the Drinking Water Electronic Lab Reporting (DWELR) System
DWELR allows secure online submission of drinking water data. Users can upload files or enter data manually. The system checks submissions and provides error reports. Corrections can be made immediately or later, until the 10th of the month. Each entity can only view and edit its own data. Water systems can access their data by registering. On the 10th of each month, data is cleared and sent for compliance checks. Detailed upload instructions are available in DWELR.
Introduction to DWELR – Registering to Submit Sample Results
This short video walks an individual through the steps required to register for access to submit sample results to the DWELR system through the DEP Greenport web application.
Using DWELR for Data Entry and Reporting
This video is a demonstration of using DEP’s DWELR system to enter data to submit a report from a public water system.
Features in DWELR for Ensuring Data Accuracy
This short video explains five (5) features in the DWELR application that are important to ensuring data accuracy.
WebOAS Application
WebOAS allows DEP to receive monthly turbidity data from water treatment plants. This data helps prioritize state assistance. However, it doesn't replace compliance data submission, which must go through DWELR.
Report Drinking Water Sample Data to Department of Environmental Protection
Users need a DEP GreenPort profile to access these applications. If you've submitted data under Act 220 or other DEP programs, you're already set. Just use your existing login. New users should visit the GreenPort webpage. Click "Click here to self-register" to create your profile.
After that, submit the DWELR & WebOAS Registration Form to DEP, including your GreenPort username. Note: No one can submit data using another person's GreenPort account.
Important: Facilities testing for DEP permits or regulations must register with DEP's Bureau of Laboratories (BOL). This includes testing for disinfectant levels and pH in drinking water. A Lab ID is required for DWELR submissions. To register, complete the Environmental Laboratory Registration Application. For help, email epLabAccredit@pa.gov or call 717.346.7200.
Notes:
-
A Lab ID is not needed for WebOAS access.
-
A Lab ID is not needed for viewing submitted results.
-
To request access, complete the registration form and send it to the specified address or fax number.
-
Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0 or higher is recommended for DWELR and WebOAS.
Data Correction Request
To make a correction to data that has already moved out of the DWELR application (data moves out of DWELR at midnight on the 10th of each month), you will need to make a physical request to the department and include all supporting information. The job aid at the link below includes:
- Practices that will reduce the need to make corrections.
- Practices that will expedite the processing and completion of corrections.
- How to submit correction request (form and method).
- What supporting documentation to include with the correction request.
- Job Aid (PDF)
Resources for Reporting Results
DWELR Quick Start Guide (PDF) This is an abbreviated guide that provides an overview of how to enter and view data utilizing DWELR.
DWELR User Guide (PDF) 4.2 MB in size.
Contact us
For questions about registration or DWELR, call the PADWIS Section at 717.772.4018.
For WebOAS questions, call the Technical Assistance Sections at 717.783.9764.