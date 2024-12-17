Report Drinking Water Sample Data to Department of Environmental Protection

The Chapter 109 Safe Drinking Water regulations require that compliance monitoring results be reported to DEP within either the first 10 days following the month in which the result is obtained or the first 10 days following the end of the required monitoring period, whichever is shorter.

The accredited laboratory conducting the analyses is responsible for reporting results to DEP unless the laboratory assigns these responsibilities to another accredited laboratory in writing. This includes accreditation-by-rule parameters (such as turbidity, disinfectant residual and water quality parameter measurements).