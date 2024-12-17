Renew Certified Water Operator Certification

Overview
You will get a renewal application 60 days before your certificate expires. If you don’t renew it, you won't be able to make process control decisions, so it’s important to know when your certificate expires. DEP will also send a letter to you and your employer about the expiration date.
If you change your address or name, use the "Change My Address Form" to update DEP. To renew your certificate, you need to complete the required education hours listed on the Continuing Education Requirements Chart. All education must be done within your 3-year renewal cycle and must be from DEP-approved training. Remember, you can’t carry over extra education hours to the next renewal cycle.
Additional resources:
How to renew your certification
To renew your certification, fill out the renewal application form and attach the fee. Make sure all the information on the form is correct and make any necessary changes. Payments should be made by check or money order to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
A transcript of your continuing education hours is printed on the back of the renewal application. Check this transcript to make sure it's accurate. You can also review your continuing education records using DEP’s EarthWise Academy's Transcript lookup feature.
If you find any mistakes in your continuing education record, fill out the Discrepancy Report included with the renewal form. Attach the report and any documents needed to fix the errors and send them to DEP. If there are no errors, you don’t need to send the Discrepancy Report.
Important Reminders:
Review the continuing education transcript on the back of the renewal application for accuracy.
Only include Discrepancy Reports with your renewal form. For other questions about your records, contact your training provider.
Try to finish your continuing education hours 3 to 4 months before your certificate expires. Waiting until the last minute could delay your renewal if the training roster report isn’t processed in time.
What happens if you don't renew your certification
You can lose your certification in two ways:
Failing to Meet Requirements:
If you don’t complete your continuing education or the Mandatory Security Course by your expiration date, you automatically lose your certification. To get recertified, you need to:
Pass the required exams.
Fill out a new application.
Pay any fees.
Submit a Criminal History Record.
Meet the basic education and experience needs.
Get approval from the State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater Systems Operators.
Missing the Renewal Application Deadline:
If you completed your continuing education on time but didn’t submit your renewal application within two years of your certificate’s expiration date, you can regain your certification by:
Completing and submitting the renewal application to DEP within two years after your certificate expired.
Also, make sure to update your address with the Operator Certification program if you move. Many operators lose their certification because they forgot to update their address.
How to request a certification extension of renewal cycle
The State Board for Certification of Water and Wastewater Systems Operators can extend your certificate renewal period if you have certain problems, such as:
- Military service that stops you from getting continuing education or required training.
- Health issues that prevent you from participating in education or tests.
- A family emergency.
- Other serious problems.
Important:
- You must request an extension in writing at least 90 days before your certificate expires. Don’t ask for an extension if you simply forgot or put off your training.
How to Request an Extension:
- Write a brief explanation of why you need the extension, including relevant details like names, dates, and reasons. Attach any supporting documents, like medical records or military orders.
- Contact Operator Certification staff to get the Extension application or send a letter with your client ID, expiration date, and reason for the request.