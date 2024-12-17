Renew Certified Water Operator Certification

You will get a renewal application 60 days before your certificate expires. If you don’t renew it, you won't be able to make process control decisions, so it’s important to know when your certificate expires. DEP will also send a letter to you and your employer about the expiration date.

If you change your address or name, use the "Change My Address Form" to update DEP. To renew your certificate, you need to complete the required education hours listed on the Continuing Education Requirements Chart. All education must be done within your 3-year renewal cycle and must be from DEP-approved training. Remember, you can’t carry over extra education hours to the next renewal cycle.