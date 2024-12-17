Overview
Pennsylvania's Growing Greener state fund and the federal Section 319 fund guides watershed restoration efforts across Pennsylvania.
Explore helpful resources for grant programs below.
How to Apply for Watershed-Based Restoration Effort Reimbursement
Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source (NPS) Management Program uses two funding sources.
These funds direct watershed restoration efforts across Pennsylvania.
Partners in these grant programs must request reimbursement for work done once a quarter.
If you are a grantee in search of current application for reimbursement or progress report forms, see below.
Forms and Publications
- Final Report Guidelines
- One-Page Summary Information and Sample
- 319 NPS Application for Reimbursement and Instructions
- 319 NPS Application for Reimbursement Supplemental Sheet and Instructions
- 319 NPS Project Status Report
- Checklist for Completing 319 NPS Application for Reimbursement
- 319 NPS Final Report Guidelines
- Clean Water Academy Course for Practice Keeper Entry by Non-Conservation District Grantees
Requesting Reimbursement
To use state and federal funds efficiently, partners must request reimbursements every quarter.
An "AFR Packet" is a complete reimbursement request. It typically has an application for reimbursement (AFR) and a supplemental sheet. It also has a quarterly report and documents, like invoices and receipts.
See below for the standard reporting schedule for the:
- Growing Greener
- Section 319
- Watershed Specialist
- Other grants
|Quarter #
|Reporting Period
|Submission Deadline
|1
|January-March
|April 15
|2
|April-June
|July 15
|3
|July-September
|October 15
|4
|Ocotober-December
|January 15
Publications and Resources
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management Plan 2024
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management 2023 Annual Report
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management 2022 Annual Report
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management 2021
- Annual Report
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management 2020 Annual Report
- Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Habitat Improvement
- Natural Resource Conservation Service Electronic Field Office Technical Guide
- Pennsylvania Stormwater Best Management Practices Manual
- Acid Mine Drainage Set-Aside Program Implementation Guidelines
- Abandoned Mine Drainage Clearinghouse