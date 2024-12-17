Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for Watershed-Based Restoration Effort Reimbursement

    Find helpful resources for Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source (NPS) Management Program and learn how to apply for reimbursement. 

     

      Apply Now

      Overview

      Pennsylvania's Growing Greener state fund and the federal Section 319 fund guides watershed restoration efforts across Pennsylvania.

      Explore helpful resources for grant programs below. 

      How to Apply for Watershed-Based Restoration Effort Reimbursement

      Pennsylvania's Nonpoint Source (NPS) Management Program uses two funding sources.

      1. The Growing Greener State Fund.
      2. The EPA Federal Section 319 Grant fund.

      These funds direct watershed restoration efforts across Pennsylvania.

      Partners in these grant programs must request reimbursement for work done once a quarter.

      If you are a grantee in search of current application for reimbursement or progress report forms, see below.

      Forms and Publications

      Requesting Reimbursement

      To use state and federal funds efficiently, partners must request reimbursements every quarter.

      An "AFR Packet" is a complete reimbursement request. It typically has an application for reimbursement (AFR) and a supplemental sheet. It also has a quarterly report and documents, like invoices and receipts.

      See below for the standard reporting schedule for the:

      • Growing Greener
      • Section 319
      • Watershed Specialist
      • Other grants

       

       Quarter #   Reporting Period   Submission Deadline 
      1  January-March  April 15
      2  April-June  July 15
      3  July-September  October 15
      4  Ocotober-December   January 15

      Publications and Resources