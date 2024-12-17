Apply for Transfer of Permit and Submerged Lands License (3150-PM-BWEW0016)

Find the transfer application forms and instructions. Use this form for transferring any individual or general permit, including those with a Submerged Lands License Agreement.



Complete Transfer Application, 3150-PM-BWEW0016

Transfer Application, 3150-PM-BWEW0016

DEP Offices, BWEW0016A

Chapter 105 Fee Worksheet, 3150-PM-BWEW0553

For Dam Permits, or amendments and authorizations for dams, major design revisions, and limited power permits, visit the Dam Safety Division’s webpage

