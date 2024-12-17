Skip to main content

    Apply for Transfer of Permit and Submerged Lands License (3150-PM-BWEW0016)

    Download the transfer application forms and instructions. Use this form for transferring any individual or general permit, including those with a Submerged Lands License Agreement.

    How to apply

    • Complete Transfer Application, 3150-PM-BWEW0016
    • Transfer Application, 3150-PM-BWEW0016
    • DEP Offices, BWEW0016A
    • Chapter 105 Fee Worksheet, 3150-PM-BWEW0553

    For Dam Permits, or amendments and authorizations for dams, major design revisions, and limited power permits, visit the Dam Safety Division’s webpage