Apply for or Modify a Public Water Systems Permit

Overview
Public Water Systems Permits are approvals needed for water systems that serve people in cities or large buildings. These permits make sure the water is safe and clean to drink. They also cover how the water is treated, how much can be used, and how the system is kept in good shape. The permit helps keep the water safe and reliable for everyone.
Additional resources:
Requirements for a new Public Water System Permit
Before submitting your application, make sure you have prepared the following required documents:
1. Two Copies of Your Permit Application
- Submit two copies of your completed application for the Public Water System permit.
2. Reports and Business Plans
- Provide any required reports and business plans associated with the application.
3. Approval from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) or Proof of Exemption
- Submit either approval from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC), or
- Provide documentation showing that you don't need PUC approval.
4. Online Submission Option via DEP Greenport
- You can also submit your Public Water System permit application online through DEP Greenport.
- If there are fees associated with online submissions, ensure you complete and submit the Payment Submission Form.
5. Additional Information
- Sometimes, you may need to submit a third copy to the county health department or river basin commission.
- Make sure all documents are sent to your Regional Office.
For changing an existing Public Water System
When applying to change an existing water system, you need to submit the following documents:
- Completeness Report - Module 1 (3900-PM-BSDW0254B)
- Public Water Supply Permit Application (3900-PM-BSDW0002)
- General Information Form (0210-PM-PIO0001)
- All applicable modules
- Engineer’s Report
- Permit Fee
- Detailed Plans
- Specifications
- Continued Operations Plan
- Simultaneous Compliance Report
Some systems may also need these additional documents:
- Hydrogeologic Report
- New Source Sample Results
- Comprehensive Sanitary Survey
- Raw Water Quantity Evaluation
- Source Water Assessment
- Schematics of valves, piping, and treatment units
- Erosion and Sediment Control Plan with approval letter
- Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory (PNDI) search results and sign-off letters
- Municipal and County Notification Requirements, including cover letter and certified mail receipts
- USGS Topographic Map showing the project location
- Response from Pennsylvania State History Code: Policy and Procedures for Applicants for DEP Permits and Plan Approvals
- Flood Plain and/or Wetlands Delineation
- Business Plan
- Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) approval or proof of exemption
Check Module 1 to see if you need documents 11-24 for your project.
It’s a good idea to have an early meeting with regional Safe Drinking Water staff if your project involves new water sources or treatment facilities.
All plans and reports must be signed and sealed by a licensed engineer or geologist.
For Transfers
If you’re transferring ownership of a Public Water System, you don’t need to fill out a new permit application. However, you must submit a Transfer of Public Water Supply Permit Application at least 60 business days before the ownership changes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Yes, you can use the DEP Greenport Public Upload with Payment website to send your documents and payment electronically. Check the instructions for Public Upload with Payment to find out how much to pay. You can also contact your regional office if you have questions about fees. For non-community water systems, visit the PWS Permits website for more details on what you need to submit.
If you have a new community public water system, are changing an existing system, or are adding treatment to meet safety standards (like for E. coli or nitrates), you need to submit an application before you start construction. You don’t need an application for replacing equipment with the same type. If you’re unsure whether you need an application, contact the Technical and Financial Services Section for help.
- For a new finished water source, go to the New Finished Water Sources page.
- For a new surface water source, go to the New Surface Water Sources page.
- For a new groundwater source that is not GUDI, go to the New Groundwater Sources page..
If DEP says your groundwater source is GUDI, you need to add filtration like you would for surface water.
GUDI stands for Groundwater Under the Direct Influence of Surface Water. It means groundwater that has things like insects, algae, or big germs (like Giardia or Cryptosporidium), or shows quick changes in water quality that match surface water conditions. It does not include finished water.
For more details about new groundwater sources, visit the New Groundwater Sources page.
For a new Public Water System (PWS) Permit, your application page should include the main application page and all necessary modules.
Example 1: If a new PWS uses only groundwater, you need to submit:
- Module 1 – Completeness Report
- Module 2 – General Design Data
- Module 3A – Groundwater Source
- Module 8 – Disinfection
- Module 12 – Chemicals and Chemical Handling
And any extra modules needed for treatment.
Example 2: If an existing PWS is adding new flocculation basins, you need to submit:
- Module 1 – Completeness Report
- Module 2 – General Design Data
- Module 4 – Pretreatment
When building a new water system or making major changes, there are two steps to get approval:
-
Construction Approval: DEP will decide on your construction permit within 120 days after getting your complete application. If your application is missing information, they will decide within 120 days after you provide the missing details.
-
Operation Approval: After construction, you need to submit a Certificate of Construction,, pay the operation permit fee, and pass an inspection. If there are problems found during the inspection, they must be fixed before you get your operation permit.
To avoid delays, make sure your application is complete and respond quickly if DEP asks for more information.
Once you get your construction permit, you have 2 years to start work, or the permit will expire unless you renew it.
For help or more information, contact your local DEP regional office or:
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
Permits Division
P.O. Box 8467
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8467
Fax: (717) 772-5630
Phone: (717) 787-9633
According to Pennsylvania rules, if you want to use groundwater for a water system, you need to do an aquifer test. You must get approval from DEP before doing this test.
For more details, visit the New Groundwater Sources page.
Before drilling a well for public water, the water supplier should contact DEP so they can check the site.
For more details, visit the New Groundwater Sources page.
If you’re transferring ownership of a Public Water Supply, you must submit a Transfer of Public Water Supply Permit Application at least 60 business days before the change happens.
If you replace equipment with the same type and specifications, you don’t need a new permit. But new equipment must be exactly the same as the old one, including certification for water safety.
Examples that are NOT in-kind replacements:
- Replacing a 30 gpm 2 HP fixed-speed pump with a 50 gpm 5 HP variable-speed pump, even if it can be set to pump at 30 gpm.
- Replacing a 30-gallon ENCOM Tank Co. model EX-203 with a 40-gallon ENCOM Tank Co. model EX-203.
If you have questions, contact your local sanitarian or permit engineer.
When you apply to install new water equipment or make changes, a Professional Engineer must sign the application. If you're adding a new groundwater source, you also need a Professional Geologist to sign.
The Pilot Studies page explains how to submit a pilot study for approval and what needs to be in the Pilot Study Report.
If you have more questions, you can:
- Call your local DEP regional or district office.
Contact us
For other questions, call your local DEP regional or district office.
