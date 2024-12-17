Apply for or Modify a Public Water Systems Permit

Before submitting your application, make sure you have prepared the following required documents:

1. Two Copies of Your Permit Application

Submit two copies of your completed application for the Public Water System permit.

2. Reports and Business Plans

Provide any required reports and business plans associated with the application.

3. Approval from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) or Proof of Exemption

Submit either approval from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC), or

Provide documentation showing that you don't need PUC approval.

4. Online Submission Option via DEP Greenport

You can also submit your Public Water System permit application online through DEP Greenport.

If there are fees associated with online submissions, ensure you complete and submit the Payment Submission Form.

5. Additional Information