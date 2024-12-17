Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Small Docks and Boat Launching Ramps Permit (GP-2)

Many activities in Pennsylvania's waters need a permit from the DEP. These include streams, lakes, ponds, and wetlands. These permits are in place to protect public health, and the environment.

We call activities that alter a watercourse, floodway, or waterbody "encroachments" or, in some cases, "obstructions." Chapter 105 regulations govern them.

Many of these projects qualify for a simple general permit (GP). This is true if they follow the GP's criteria in their design and implementation.

There are 12 different GPs, each related to a particular activity.

All general permits, forms, and documents are on DEP’s eLibrary or the Forms, Publications, and Guidance page.

How to Submit Permit Applications

There are three options for submitting applications, authorizations, registrations and approvals for Chapter 105, Chapter 106, and 401 Water Quality Certification.



DEP’s e-permitting system DEP’s OnBase Electronic Forms Upload system Traditional Mail

DEP’s e-permitting system for GP submission is the preferred method for GP submissions by DEP. It is the most efficient and provides the fastest review timeframes.



The e-permitting system is always improving. It aims to help applicants, ensure complete applications, and enable faster reviews.

For more information, visit How to Submit Permit Applications.