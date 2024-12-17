Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Small Docks and Boat Launching Ramps Permit (GP-2)

Overview
Many activities in Pennsylvania's waters require a permit from the DEP.
This includes:
- Streams
- Lakes
- Ponds
- Wetlands
Permits are in place to protect public health, and the environment.
There are three options for submitting applications, authorizations, registrations and approvals.
- DEP’s e-permitting system - An online form-based and whole-permit-life system.
- DEP’s OnBase Electronic Forms Upload system - An online upload portal to upload completed digital PDF forms and submissions to DEP only.
- Traditional mail
Submission methods are listed in order of preference and review speed.
How to Apply for Chapter 105 General Permits
We call activities that alter a watercourse, floodway, or waterbody "encroachments" or, in some cases, "obstructions." Chapter 105 regulations govern them.
Many of these projects qualify for a simple general permit (GP). This is true if they follow the GP's criteria in their design and implementation.
There are 12 different GPs, each related to a particular activity.
All general permits, forms, and documents are on DEP’s eLibrary or the Forms, Publications, and Guidance page.
How to Submit Permit Applications
There are three options for submitting applications, authorizations, registrations and approvals for Chapter 105, Chapter 106, and 401 Water Quality Certification.
- DEP’s e-permitting system
- DEP’s OnBase Electronic Forms Upload system
- Traditional Mail
DEP’s e-permitting system for GP submission is the preferred method for GP submissions by DEP. It is the most efficient and provides the fastest review timeframes.
The e-permitting system is always improving. It aims to help applicants, ensure complete applications, and enable faster reviews.
For more information, visit How to Submit Permit Applications.
General Permit Reviews
Only DEP or a Chapter 105 delegated county conservation district can allow activities. The activity must meet the terms of the Chapter 105 General Permit.
Before registration, an applicant must review the relevant GP. They must check if they can build the project per the permit. It has conditions, restrictions, and performance criteria.
Confirming that the activity meets the terms will ensure quality work. It will also shorten the review time for DEP or the county conservation district.
Check the delegated county conservation district map. It shows which counties have received delegation.
General Permit Fees
You can find the fees for the Chapter 105 General Permits using the Chapter 105 Fee Calculation Worksheet, 3150-PM-BWEW0553.
You pay fees for general permits to DEP. You must pay electronically via e-permitting, using a credit card or e-check.
All other fees are paid by check to DEP or the delegated county conservation district.
Chapter 105 General Permit Types
This general permit allows the installation, operation, and maintenance of fish habitat enhancement structures in regulated waterways, such as:
- Mud sills
- Brush structures
- Deflectors
The PA Fish and Boat Commission requires prior approval, and it is not for use in wetlands.
This general permit authorizes installing, operating, modifying, and maintaining small docks (750 sq. ft. or less) and boat ramps in the commonwealth's regulated waterways.
Other size restrictions may apply.
This general permit allows the installation, operation, and maintenance of bank rehabilitation projects. It also allows removing gravel bars in and along regulated Pennsylvania waterways.
Developers limit projects to 500 feet along a single, continuous stream.
The workers must remove a gravel bar only to a depth of six inches above the water level at the time of the project.
The permit's conditions prohibit using this General Permit to extend the project and it's not for use in wetlands.
This general permit allows the building, operation, and upkeep of intake and outfall structures on Pennsylvania's regulated waterways.
Not for use in high-quality or exceptional value waters and it's not for use in wetlands.
This general permit allows utility line stream crossings of Pennsylvania's regulated waterways. It covers their installation, operation, and maintenance. You can use it in wetlands smaller than 10 acres.
However, it's not for use in streams or water bodies of high value. This includes wetlands.
This general permit authorizes the installation, operation, and maintenance of agricultural crossings and ramps in Pennsylvania's regulated waterways. Not for use in exceptional value streams or water bodies.
This general permit authorizes:
- The construction, operation, and maintenance of minor road crossings across wetlands. They must disturb less than 0.1 acres of wetlands, with total cumulative impacts under 0.25 acres.
- The building, operating, and maintaining a minor road crossing a stream. The watershed area must be one square mile or less.
- The removal of an existing minor road crossing over a stream where the drainage area is one square mile or less.
The permit is not for any bridge, culvert, or structure over 100 feet that encloses regulated waters. Also, it's not for use in streams or water bodies, including wetlands, with exceptional value.
This genral permit authorizes temporary road crossings across Pennsylvania's regulated waterways for one year. This includes wetland crossings under 200 feet, where no alternatives exist.
This general permit allows some farming near streams, their floodplains, and waters. It covers their installation, operation, modification, and maintenance.
These agricultural activities include:
- Grassed or lined waterways
- Terraces
- Diversions
- Waste storage facilities
- Spring development
Also included is minor drainage. It supports the above activities. Farmers need it for contour strips on existing farms.
The conservation plan must implement it. That plan must be consistent with the 25 PA Code Chapter 102 on erosion and sediment control. The county conservation district must also approve it.
You cannot use this permit in streams:
- With a drainage area of over 100 acres.
- In Pennsylvania's submerged lands.
- In springs that are being developed for public drinking water.
This general permit allows work on an abandoned mine site. It covers the construction, operation, or maintenance of an encroachment or water obstruction.
The DEP will give up the bond for a mining activity permitted after 1977 and before 1982.
This general permit allows work on existing, serviceable water obstructions. It covers maintenance, testing, repair, rehabilitation, and replacement.
Minor design or fill area changes are due to new materials, methods, or construction safety standards that are necessary to repair, modify or replace the water obstruction.
But, only if the resulting environmental impacts are minimal. They must also meet the general permits' terms and conditions and there's no adverse impact on public health and safety.
This general permit allows the placement and maintenance of fill in, or excavation of, non-tidal wetlands. The permittee intends to construct or expand a single-family home for personal use.
This includes, as needed, a driveway, a shed, and utilities on a residential lot. The permittee purchased it before November 22, 1991, in subdivisions approved by the local authority.
These activities must not impact more than 0.50 acres of wetlands. You cannot use wetland fill to construct or expand an on-lot septic system.
Contact Us
Chapter 105 delegates the review of certain general permits to some county conservation districts that have assumed the delegation.
Note: County conservation districts are not delegated to review General Permits 10, 11, or 15.
The Regional Permit Coordination Office (RPCO) handles specialized or large Chapter 105 projects that cross multiple counties or regions, and oil and gas projects regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee (FERC).