Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Minor Road Crossings Permit (GP-7)

GP-7 Minor Road Crossings, 3150-PM-BWEW0507
This permit allows:
-
Minor road crossings over wetlands that disturb less than 0.1 acres individually and under 0.25 acres cumulatively.
-
Minor road crossings over streams with a watershed of 1.0 square mile or less.
-
The removal of such crossings.
However, it does not cover:
-
Structures over 100 feet that enclose regulated waters.
-
Streams or bodies of water designated as exceptional value.
For full terms and conditions, see the General Permit.
Additional resources:
Chapter 105 general permits
In Pennsylvania, many activities in streams, lakes, ponds, or wetlands need a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). This is crucial for public health, safety, and environmental protection. Activities that alter the watercourse or body are called encroachments or obstructions. These are governed by Chapter 105 regulations. Projects that meet specific criteria can apply for a general permit (GP). There are 12 GPs, each for a different activity. You can find all permits, forms, and guidance on DEP's eLibrary or Guidance Page.
DEP's e-permitting system is the preferred method for GP submission. It offers the fastest reviews. The system is regularly updated to improve efficiency and support applicants.
General permit reviews
Only DEP or a delegated county conservation district can authorize activities that meet the Chapter 105 General Permit conditions. Applicants must review the GP to ensure their project aligns with its requirements. This step is crucial for quick approvals. Check the delegated county conservation district map for information on counties.
General permit fees
To determine fees, use the Chapter 105 Fee Calculation Worksheet, 3150-PM-BWEW0553.
Fees for general permits are paid online via e-permitting. Other fees are paid by check to DEP or the delegated county conservation district.