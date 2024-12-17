Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Maintenance, Testing, Repair, Rehabilitation, or Replacement of Water Obstructions and Encroachments Permit (GP-11)

Overview
Many activities in Pennsylvania streams, lakes, ponds, or wetlands require a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). This is to protect public health, safety, and the environment.
Activities that change, expand, or diminish the course, current or cross section of a watercourse, floodway, or waterbody are called encroachments, or obstructions in some cases. Chapter 105 regulates them.
Many of these projects qualify for a simple general permit (GP). They must meet the GP's criteria. There are 12 different GPs, each related to a particular activity.
All general permits, forms, instructions, and documents can be found on:
Please use DEP’s e-permitting system for GP submission. It is the most efficient submission method, and provides the fastest review times.
How DEP General Permits are reviewed
Only DEP or a Chapter 105 delegated county conservation district can authorize activities. The activities must meet the Chapter 105 General Permit's terms and conditions.
So, before registering, an applicant must review the relevant GP. They must check if the project can meet the requirements of that permit.**
Confirming the activity meets the terms will ensure quality submissions. It will also shorten the review time for DEP or the county conservation district. See the delegated county conservation district map to see which counties are delegated.
General Permit fees
Fees for the various Chapter 105 General Permits may be determined by utilizing the Chapter 105 Fee Calculation Worksheet, 3150-PM-BWEW0553.
Fees paid to DEP for general permits are paid electronically through e-permitting using credit card or electronic check. All other fees are paid by check to DEP or the delegated county conservation district.
Chapter 105 General Permit Types
Authorizes the installation, operation, and maintenance of fish habitat enhancement structures, such as mud sills, brush structures, deflectors, etc., in regulated waterways of the commonwealth.
Prior approval from PA Fish and Boat Commission is required. It is not for use in wetlands.
Authorizes the installation, operation, modification, and maintenance of small docks (750 square feet or less) and boat launching ramps in and along the regulated waterways of the commonwealth.
Other size restrictions may apply.
Authorizes the installation, operation, modification, and maintenance of bank rehabilitation and protection projects, and the removal of gravel bars in and along regulated waterways of the commonwealth.
Projects are limited to 500 linear feet measured along a single reach of continuous reach of stream channel. A gravel bar shall be removed only to a depth of 6 inches above the water level at the time of the project.
Multiple registration and use of this General Permit to extend the project is prohibited by the conditions of the permit. Not for use in wetlands.
Authorizes the construction, operation, and maintenance of intake and outfall structures in, along, across or projecting into regulated waterways of the commonwealth.
Not for use in high quality or exceptional value waters. Not for use in wetlands.
Authorizes the installation, operation, and maintenance of utility line stream crossings of the regulated waterways of the commonwealth. Can be used in wetlands less than 10 acres in size.
Not for use in streams or waterbodies (including wetlands) which are exceptional value.
Authorizes the installation, operation, and maintenance of agricultural crossings and ramps in regulated waterways of the commonwealth.
Not for use in exceptional value stream or waterbodies.
Authorizes:
(1) the construction, operation, and maintenance of minor road crossings across wetlands which individually disturbs less than 0.1 acres of wetlands while cumulative impacts total less than 0.25 acres;
(2) the construction, operation and maintenance of a minor road crossing across a stream where the watershed drainage area is 1.0 square mile or less; and
(3) the removal of an existing minor road crossing across a stream where the drainage area is 1.0 square mile or less.
Not for bridge, culvert or other structure in excess of 100 feet in length upstream to downstream which encloses regulated water of the commonwealth.
Not for use in streams or waterbodies (including wetlands) designated as exceptional value.
Authorizes the construction, operation, and maintenance of temporary road crossings across regulated waterways of the commonwealth for one year, including wetland crossings less than 200 feet, where no practicable alternatives exist.
Authorizes the installation, operation, modification, and maintenance of certain agricultural activities that encroach into streams and their floodways or bodies of water.
These agricultural activities include: grassed or lined waterways, terraces, diversions, waste storage facilities, and spring development. Minor drainage that supports the above activities and is necessary for contour strips when part of an existing agricultural operation and implemented as part of a conservation plan consistent with the 25 PA Code Chapter 102 (relating to erosion and sediment control) and approved by the county conservation district is also included. Not for use in streams with a drainage area greater than 100 acres, Submerged Lands of this Commonwealth, or springs being developed for public drinking water.
Authorizes the construction, operation, or maintenance of an encroachment or water obstruction for reclamation of an abandoned mining site, where DEP has issued a notice of intent to forfeit the bond for a mining activity permitted after August 1977 and before July 1982.
Authorizes the maintenance, testing, repair, rehabilitation, and replacement of existing currently serviceable water obstructions and encroachments.
Minor deviations in the structure’s configuration or filled area including those due to changes in materials, construction techniques, current construction codes or safety standards which are necessary to repair, modify or replace the water obstruction are permitted as long as the environmental impacts resulting from this are minimal and fall within the terms and conditions of the general permits, and there is no adverse impact on public health and safety.
Authorizes the placement and maintenance of fill in, or the excavation of, non-tidal wetlands for the construction or expansion of a single-family home for the personal residence of the permittee.
This includes reasonable and necessary features, such as a driveway, storage shed and utilities on a residential lot purchased by the permittee prior to November 22, 1991, within established subdivisions approved by the local governing authority where such activities do not impact greater than 0.50 acre of wetlands. Wetland fill cannot be used to construct or expand an on-lot septic system.
