Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Maintenance, Testing, Repair, Rehabilitation, or Replacement of Water Obstructions and Encroachments Permit (GP-11)

Many activities in Pennsylvania streams, lakes, ponds, or wetlands require a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). This is to protect public health, safety, and the environment.

Activities that change, expand, or diminish the course, current or cross section of a watercourse, floodway, or waterbody are called encroachments, or obstructions in some cases. Chapter 105 regulates them.

Many of these projects qualify for a simple general permit (GP). They must meet the GP's criteria. There are 12 different GPs, each related to a particular activity.

All general permits, forms, instructions, and documents can be found on:

Please use DEP’s e-permitting system for GP submission. It is the most efficient submission method, and provides the fastest review times.