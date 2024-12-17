Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Joint Water Permits

Activities which are regulated under Chapter 105 can be organized into the following levels of authorization types.

1. Waiver of Permitting Requirements



Activities that meet the requirements to waive permitting. DEP does not require approval.

See 25 Pa. for activities with waived permitting requirements. They are in the Chapter 105 regulations. Code § 105.12.

Owners seeking to confirm eligibility under a waiver may contact the appropriate DEP office. Note that a waiver means the owner must still follow Chapter 105.

2. Waiver of Permitting Requirements – Environmental Assessment Approval Required

DEP must approve activities that meet the criteria to waive permits. They still require an Environmental Assessment.

These are activities under waivers 11 and 16 within the Chapter 105 regulations found at 25 Pa. Code § 105.12(a)(11) & (16).

They include:

Removing abandoned dams

Water obstructions

Encroachments

Restoration activities

3. General Permit Authorization

To qualify for a General Permit, register with DEP or the County Conservation District. You must get their approval. General Permits are for projects similar in nature. They are already issued by DEP. Submissions to DEP register for the General Permit. They agree to its terms and conditions for their water obstructions or encroachments. The General Permits webpage provides more detail.

4. Small Project Type – Individual Permit Application

Activity(ies) qualifying for a Small Project Type Individual Permit Application. Activities that don't qualify for a waiver or a General Permit may qualify for a Small Project Individual Permit.

Small Project Type applications are for low-impact projects.

They must not harm:

Life

Health

Property

Environment

And they cannot be located in wetlands.

For details, see the individual permit application instructions and 25 Pa. Code § 105.13(f).

5. Standard Type – Individual Permit Application

For activities with no other approval type, apply for a Standard Type Individual Permit. If a project can't get a waiver, permit, or small project app, then only the Standard Type Individual Permit Application applies. See the individual permit application instructions.

The Regional Permit Coordination Office (RPCO) handles specialized or large Chapter 105 projects that cross multiple counties or regions.

Submerged Lands of the Commonwealth – Submerged Lands License Agreements (SLLA)

Submerged Lands in Pennsylvania are waters and lands owned by the Commonwealth. They experience flooding on a permanent or periodic basis. This includes the beds of navigable lakes, rivers, and streams. They are public highways owned and held in trust by the state. This Commonwealth knows them as the Submerged Lands.

Structures on, over, or under Submerged Lands of this Commonwealth require SLLAs under Chapter 105.

Applicants can only get them when they apply for a Chapter 105 Dam Permit or a Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit. The DEP of Pennsylvania grants a maximum of 25 acres of submerged land. To use submerged lands over 25 acres, you need approval from the Pennsylvania General Assembly.