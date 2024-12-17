Apply For a Biosolids Permit

We all create biosolids. Every year, Pennsylvanians generate about 2.2 million tons of wastewater solids. That's nearly a quarter ton per household.

These solids can be valuable. When managed well, they serve as fertilizer, reviving farmland, forests, and minelands.

Pennsylvania's program ensures biosolids are safe for use. It sets strict quality standards and holds producers accountable.

This method stems from research by the U.S. EPA and public feedback in Pennsylvania. They found land application safe and beneficial. Key organizations support these regulations.

Biosolids failing to meet standards must be incinerated or landfilled.