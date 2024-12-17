Skip to main content

    department of environmental protection

    Apply For a Biosolids Permit

    In order to ensure safe use of biosolids, Pennsylvania's regulatory program focuses on setting strict standards for biosolids quality before land application and requiring generators to be more responsible. You can submit online via GreenPort.

    Apply online via GreenPort

    Overview

    We all create biosolids. Every year, Pennsylvanians generate about 2.2 million tons of wastewater solids. That's nearly a quarter ton per household.

    These solids can be valuable. When managed well, they serve as fertilizer, reviving farmland, forests, and minelands.

    Pennsylvania's program ensures biosolids are safe for use. It sets strict quality standards and holds producers accountable.

    This method stems from research by the U.S. EPA and public feedback in Pennsylvania. They found land application safe and beneficial. Key organizations support these regulations.

    Biosolids failing to meet standards must be incinerated or landfilled.

    Biosolids Permits And Application Forms

    30-day Notice Forms

    Contractual Consent of Landowner
    3800-FM-WSFR0342 (September 2005)

     

    Notification of First Land Application
    3800-FM-BPNPSM0343 (Instructions and Form)

    30-day Notice Forms

     

    Recordkeeping and Reporting Form, Individual Generator Permit
    3800-FM-WSFR0345 (December 2007) (Instructions and Form)

    Contact

    If you have any questions please email Kenneth Pantuck or call him at  (215) 814-5769