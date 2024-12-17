Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Register to Sell Covered Devices

    The Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA) sets rules for manufacturers selling certain devices in Pennsylvania. These devices include desktop and laptop computers, monitors, peripherals, and televisions. However, manufacturers of only computer peripherals are exempt from these rules. Fill out the form to register.

    Download Registration Forms
    List of Covered Devices

    Overview

    Manufacturers who want to sell covered devices in Pennsylvania, including online, must register with the department. To register, submit a registration form and pay a $5,000 fee. The registration and payment are due by August 31st before each program year begins.

    Manufacturers must create a recycling plan to match their sales from two years prior.

    The plan should include:

    • Collection sites and events

    • Recyclers and their methods

    • Promotion and education strategies, including a website or hotline

    • Signatures from all parties involved

    Plans are due by August 31st each year.

    Manufacturers must submit a report by January 31st each year if they ran a recycling program the year before.

    The report must include:

    If a manufacturer falls short, they must pay a fee of $2.00 per pound for the deficit, plus 10%. This is due by March 15th.

    Manufacturers can't charge for the collection, transportation, or recycling of covered devices unless they offer a discount or rebate of equal or greater value. Only sellers of new devices can offer these incentives.

    Devices collected in Pennsylvania must be recycled according to laws and regulations. They can't be disposed of in harmful ways.

    Manufacturers must ensure their devices go to certified facilities. If the facility is in Pennsylvania, it needs a specific permit.

    Additional Resources

    Contact Information

    Electronic submissions are preferred. Please send electronic files to ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov. If sending electronically, hard copies do not need to be mailed.

    Mailing Instructions:

    If by US Postal Service:
    PA Department of Environmental Protection
    Bureau of Waste Management
    PO Box 8472
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8472

    If by Ground Service (UPS, RPS, etc.):
    PA Department of Environmental Protection
    Bureau of Waste Management
    400 Market Street, 14th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-8472

    Please email with any questions: ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov