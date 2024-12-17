Register to Sell Covered Devices

Overview
Manufacturers who want to sell covered devices in Pennsylvania, including online, must register with the department. To register, submit a registration form and pay a $5,000 fee. The registration and payment are due by August 31st before each program year begins.
Manufacturers must create a recycling plan to match their sales from two years prior.
The plan should include:
-
Collection sites and events
-
Recyclers and their methods
-
Promotion and education strategies, including a website or hotline
-
Signatures from all parties involved
Plans are due by August 31st each year.
Manufacturers must submit a report by January 31st each year if they ran a recycling program the year before.
The report must include:
- Total devices collected and recycled
- Breakdown by each recycler
- Certification signatures
- Annual Report for 2024
- Section 305(c)
If a manufacturer falls short, they must pay a fee of $2.00 per pound for the deficit, plus 10%. This is due by March 15th.
Manufacturers can't charge for the collection, transportation, or recycling of covered devices unless they offer a discount or rebate of equal or greater value. Only sellers of new devices can offer these incentives.
Devices collected in Pennsylvania must be recycled according to laws and regulations. They can't be disposed of in harmful ways.
Manufacturers must ensure their devices go to certified facilities. If the facility is in Pennsylvania, it needs a specific permit.
Contact Information
Electronic submissions are preferred. Please send electronic files to ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov. If sending electronically, hard copies do not need to be mailed.
Mailing Instructions:
If by US Postal Service:
PA Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
PO Box 8472
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8472
If by Ground Service (UPS, RPS, etc.):
PA Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
400 Market Street, 14th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-8472
Please email with any questions: ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov