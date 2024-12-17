Overview
This permit allows people to handle and use waste tires in specific ways. It covers activities like collecting, sorting, and processing tires, as well as using them for things like fuel or in construction projects. The main goal is to make sure waste tires are used safely and don't harm people or the environment.
How to Apply to Process Waste Tires
To apply for the WMGR038 permit, you can read the full process here. Here is a summary of the process:
1. Get the application forms:
- Obtain the necessary forms from the Department of Environmental Protection.
2. Complete the application:
- Fill out a "Determination of Applicability" (DOA) form.
- Make sure all required information is included.
3. Prepare the fee:
- Check Form 20 (Application for a Municipal or Residual Waste General Permit) for the correct fee amount.
- Write a check payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
4. Submit your application:
- Find the appropriate Department Regional Office for your area.
- Send your completed forms and the check to that office.
5. Wait for approval:
- The Department will review your application.
- Do not start any activities until you receive written approval.
Remember, this permit is for processing, reusing, and beneficially using waste tires. Make sure your planned activities fall under the scope of this permit before applying.
Additional resources:
- PennDOT Pollution Prevention Program
- PennDOT Recycling Fact Sheet: Scrap Tire and Tire-Rubber (PDF)
- EPA Scrap Tires: Handbook on Recycling Applications and Management for the U.S. and MexicoOpens In A New Window
- Waste Tire Recycling Act, Act 190 of 1996 (includes Amendments)
- Standards for Storage of Residual Waste, 25 Pa. Code § 299.155-163
Storage and Processing Permit and Report Forms
- Notice by Waste Tire Storage Site Operators 2500-FM-BWM0431
- General Permit for Processing and Beneficial Use of Waste Tires WMGR038 (PDF)
- Waste Tire Processing Facility Annual Operation Report 2500-FM-BWM0411
- Info on the use of tire chip aggregate for use in alternate onlot sewage treatment systems, see DEP classification of alternate aggregates: Alternate technology (A2014-0017-0002)
- Inspection Form Waste Tire Storage Facility 2540-FM-BWM0441
