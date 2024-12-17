Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply to Process Waste Tires

    Transform waste tires into valuable resources while protecting the environment with the WMGR038 permit.

    General permit information

    Overview

    This permit allows people to handle and use waste tires in specific ways. It covers activities like collecting, sorting, and processing tires, as well as using them for things like fuel or in construction projects. The main goal is to make sure waste tires are used safely and don't harm people or the environment.

    How to Apply to Process Waste Tires

    To apply for the WMGR038 permit, you can read the full process here. Here is a summary of the process: 

    1. Get the application forms:

    • Obtain the necessary forms from the Department of Environmental Protection.

    2. Complete the application:

    • Fill out a "Determination of Applicability" (DOA) form.
    • Make sure all required information is included.

    3. Prepare the fee:

    • Check Form 20 (Application for a Municipal or Residual Waste General Permit) for the correct fee amount.
    • Write a check payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    4. Submit your application:

    • Find the appropriate Department Regional Office for your area.
    • Send your completed forms and the check to that office.

    5. Wait for approval:

    • The Department will review your application.
    • Do not start any activities until you receive written approval.

    Remember, this permit is for processing, reusing, and beneficially using waste tires. Make sure your planned activities fall under the scope of this permit before applying.

    Storage and Processing Permit and Report Forms

    • Notice by Waste Tire Storage Site Operators 2500-FM-BWM0431
    • General Permit for Processing and Beneficial Use of Waste Tires WMGR038 (PDF)
    • Waste Tire Processing Facility Annual Operation Report 2500-FM-BWM0411
    • Info on the use of tire chip aggregate for use in alternate onlot sewage treatment systems, see DEP classification of alternate aggregates: Alternate technology (A2014-0017-0002)
    • Inspection Form Waste Tire Storage Facility 2540-FM-BWM0441

    Contact us

    For additional information on waste tires, contact us at: 

    Call us

    You can call us at

    717-787-7381

    Email us

    You can email us at

    ra-epwaste@pa.gov