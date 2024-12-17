Apply for the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Safety Program

For new applicants
New applicants need a Waste Hauler (WH) number and a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to access the online system.
-
Individuals: Fill out the PIN Request and email it to RA-WTSP@PA.GOV.
-
Businesses: Include your EIN Confirmation letter (Ltr 147c or SS-4) and Articles of Incorporation. Missing documents will delay processing. Then, complete the PIN Request, attach documents, and email it.
The department will send a PIN Letter with your WH number, PIN, and access instructions. You'll get it at the email provided in the PIN Request.
Follow the PIN Letter instructions to log into the DEP GreenPort system.
First, create a Keystone Login. Follow the instructions in your PIN letter.
- Click “Register”.
- On the new page, enter your email and click “Send Code”.
- Enter the code from your email and click “Enter”.
- Create a Username and Password. Store this info securely.
- You'll get a confirmation email. Return to the Log-in screen and use your new credentials to complete your application.
- Click “New Application”. Complete the checklist. Submit your application and payment. Your application will then be under DEP review.
- Expect your authorization stickers and cab cards by mail in about 3 weeks, provided your application is error-free.
Reminder to haulers:
Haulers are reminded to renew their authorization at least 90 days prior to expiration date to avoid a lapse in their authorization. Authorizations do not renew automatically.
To renew your license
Existing Haulers can renew or add vehicles (Addendum) to their authorizations using the DEP GreenPort online system or by paper application. Here’s how:
Forgot your PIN? Contact the Help Desk or call 717-787-4357 to reset it. You'll get a new PIN via email.
Online Application
Renewal
-
Click "Renewal Application" in the Main Menu.
-
Complete the "Application Check List". After submitting, it will show "Application is currently under review by DEP". Include five years of compliance history. For enforcement actions, see Compliance History Information below.
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within 3 weeks.
Addendum
Use an addendum to add/remove vehicles, request replacements, or update info. Do not submit an addendum within 120 days of expiration. Renew instead.
-
You should have received a letter with your waste hauler number and PIN. This is needed for online access. If not, call 717-787-4357 for a new PIN.
-
Follow the PIN Letter instructions to log in at DEP GreenPort.
-
Click "Addendum" in the Main Menu. Complete the "Application Check List". After submitting, it will show "Addendum is currently under review by DEP".
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within 3 weeks.
Paper Application
Renewal
-
Submit your renewal at least 90 days before expiration to avoid lapses.
-
Print the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Authorization Application Forms.
-
See the Paper Renewal Instructions (PDF).
-
Mark "Renewal" and include your WH#. Complete and mail it with payment.
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within four weeks. Stickers won't be sent via express mail. Envelopes for express mail will not be returned.
Addendum
-
Submit an addendum to update vehicles, request replacements, or change info. Do not submit an addendum within 120 days of expiration. Renew instead.
-
Print the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Addendum Forms 2560-PM-BWM0015c from eLibrary.
-
See the Paper Addendum Instructions (PDF).
-
Complete and mail it with payment if adding vehicles or requesting replacements.
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within four weeks. Stickers won't be sent via express mail. Envelopes for express mail will not be returned.
Contact us
You can contact the PA Department of Environmental Protection Bureau of Waste Management by emailing us or calling us at 717-783-9258