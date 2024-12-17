Apply for Energy Efficiency Funding

Overview
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is helping people and electric companies save energy by providing the best energy-saving programs. Only the seven largest electric companies in the state are required to offer these energy-saving plans.
Additional resources:
Electric companies that offer energy efficiency programs
Here are some electric companies that have energy-saving programs:
FirstEnergy Companies: firstenergy.com/save-pa-home (includes Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power, West Penn Power)
Duquesne Light: duquesnelight.com/energy-money-savings/watt-choices
PPL Electric: pplelectric.com/ways-to-save/all-rebates
PECO: peco.com/smart-ideas
UGI Electric: ugi.com/save-energy-money
Other electric companies that offer information about saving energy include:
Citizens’ Electric: citizenselectric.com/energy-resource-center
Pike County Light & Power: pclpeg.com/energy-and-safety/energy-efficiency
Wellsboro Electric: wellsboroelectric.com/news-info/energy-saving-tips
Check with your electric company to see how they can help you save on your energy bill.
Energy Assistance Programs
If you live in Pennsylvania and are having trouble paying your utility bills, the PUC can help you find programs to lower your monthly bill.
This program helps low-income homes save energy and make their houses more comfortable. It also keeps homes safe and healthy. You can visit the DCED's website to see if you qualify for help and find a provider.
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's (PHFA) HEELP offers loans for energy-saving repairs. You can borrow between $1,000 and $10,000 at a low interest rate for 10 years with no penalties for paying off the loan early.
To encourage people to buy energy-efficient products, ENERGY STAR sometimes has special deals, like discounts or rebates. You can find out what deals are available near you by entering your zip code here.
A tax credit can lower the amount of taxes you owe. For example, if you owe $800 and get a $300 credit, you only pay $500. If you don’t owe taxes, you can’t use this credit. You can find more information about tax credits for products like solar energy systems and wind turbines.
Pennsylvania gives cash rebates for buying new energy-efficient vehicles like electric cars and natural gas vehicles. For more details, you can visit their website or call 866-294-3854. For the Harrisburg area, call 717-214-3492.
If you buy a new electric vehicle, you might qualify for a federal tax credit. The vehicle must meet certain requirements, like having a battery capacity of at least 5 kWh. More information is available on the IRS website.
If you want to save money on electricity, the PA Power Switch program lets you shop for different electric suppliers. You can also choose green or renewable energy suppliers. For more information on how to shop and what questions to ask, visit their website.