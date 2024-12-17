Overview
The Conservation District Law (Act 217) lets the government and other groups give money to a special fund. This fund is called the Conservation District Fund. The money in this fund goes to local conservation districts. These districts use the money for important work and programs that help protect nature.
The Conservation District Fund gets money from three main places:
- The Department of Environmental Protection
- The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
- The Unconventional Gas Well Fund (Act 13)
In 2022-2023, these three sources put a total of $14,615,120 into the Conservation District Fund.
Additional resources:
Forms
- Administrative Assistance Program Forms and Instructions-3900-FM-WM0122
- Application for Funding Forms and Instructions-3900-FM-WM0123
- Chapter 102/105 Quarterly Report Forms and Instructions-3900-FM-WM0124
- Manager and Technician Cost Share Program - Application for Reimbursement, Level 1 Forms and Instructions-3900-FM-WM0126
- Manager and Technician Cost Share Program - Application for Reimbursement, Level 2 Forms and Instructions-3900-FM-WM0127
- Manager and Technician Cost Share Program - Application for Reimbursement, Level 3 Forms and Instructions-3900-FM-WM0128
Legislation/Regulations
Webinars
How to Apply for Conservation District Fund Allocation Program
