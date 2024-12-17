Skip to main content

    Apply for Anaerobic Digestion of Animal Manure and Food Waste Permit (General Permit WMGM042)

    You need a permit for anaerobic digestion of manure mixed with food and grease trap waste. Choose and submit the appropriate reporting form. 

    Download and complete the form

    Overview

    There are regulations, guidelines, and best practices to follow to obtain a permit for anaerobic digestion of manure mixed with food and grease trap waste. 

    Additional resources

    Report forms

    Inspection forms