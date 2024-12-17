Overview
Residual waste general permits allow people to process or use waste in certain areas or statewide. The waste needs to look and act similarly. The fees are:
- General permit: $2,000
- Registration: $250
- Determination of applicability: $500
Permit forms for beneficial use
- Application Checklists 0210-PM-PIO0001
- General Information Form for a Residual or Municipal Waste General Permit 4700-PM-CEE001
- Form 27R - Acceptance of General Permit Conditions 2540-PM-BWM0145
- Form D - Environmental Assessment 2540-PM-BWM0172
- Form G (A) - Air Resource Protection 2540-FM-BWM0391a
- Form G (B) - Non Methane Organic Compounds (NMOC) Emissions Estimate 2540- FM-BWM0391b
- Form L - Contingency Plan 2540-PM-BWM0384
- Form 5R - Map Requirements Residual, Waste Facilities (not applicable for mobile units) 2540-PM-BWM0363
- Form 12R - Operation Plan (Phase II) 2540-PM-BWM0081
- Form 19R - Certification of Facility Construction Activities 2540-PM-BWM0377
- Form 23R - Control Plans 2540-PM-BWM0392