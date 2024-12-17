Apply for a Municipal Waste Permit

Overview
If you have a permits, you must test waste and water, keep records, and report to DEP about the waste they handle. You also need to follow DEP rules. Permits help DEP and operators work together to manage waste and keep people safe.
The Department has a program to manage municipal waste safely. They check how waste is handled and how it affects the environment and people's health.
Municipal Waste Permit Forms
- Minor Modification Checklists Form A (eLibrary))
- Major Modification Checklists Form A (eLibrary)
- Standard Permit Review Procedures (SOPs)
Disposal Approval Forms
- Municipal or Residual Waste Processing or Disposal Approval Checklist (eLibrary)
- Form FC-1 - Disposal of Virgin Fuel Contaminated Soil 2540-PM-BWM0244
- Form U - Request to Process or Dispose of Residual Waste 2540-PM-BWM0395
- An electronic Form U is available for Pa landfill operators at http://www.depgreenport.state.pa.us/
- A pre-authorized user name and password are required in order to obtain access to the eForm U.
- Request for Security Access Form (doc)
- Landfill User's Guide (pdf)
- Form U-CS, Request to Process or Dispose of Contaminated Soil (other than fuel contaminated soil), 2540-PM-BWM0399
- Form 34 - Request for Approval to Process Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste 2540-PM-BWM0156
- Form 35 - Request for Approval to Process or Dispose or Processed Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste 2540-PM-BWM0157
- Form 36 - Approval Request to Dispose Incinerator Ash Residue 2540-PM-BWM0155