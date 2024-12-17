Skip to main content

    Apply for a Municipal Waste Permit

    You need permits to build, run, expand, or close waste facilities.

    Overview

    If you have a permits, you must test waste and water, keep records, and report to DEP about the waste they handle. You also need to follow DEP rules. Permits help DEP and operators work together to manage waste and keep people safe.

    The Department has a program to manage municipal waste safely. They check how waste is handled and how it affects the environment and people's health.

