Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Pay Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees to the Department of Environmental Protection

    You can now pay your Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees online using a credit card or an electronic check. 

    Pay through QuickPay
    Pay through Greenport

    Overview

    You can pay your Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees in two ways:

    • Quick Pay
    • DEP’s Air Quality Fee Payment app on Greenport.

    All facilities with air operating permits must pay this fee every year. The fees are due each December for the next year. For example, fees for 2024 must be paid by December 31, 2023.

    Using the QuickPay System

    The QuickPay system is another way to pay instead of using Greenport. To use it, you just need your Client ID and Invoice Number. After you have that information, follow the steps on the webpage to make your payment.

    For more help, you can check the  Quick Pay Instructions or watch the Instructional Video..

    Using the Greenport System

    Follow these steps to create a Greenport account to pay your Air Quality Fees. If you need help, you can contact the IT Service Desk.

    1. Create an Account: If you don’t have a Greenport account, go to the Greenport home page and click the “Register” button. Follow the instructions to set up your account. You can find a user guide to help you register or import an existing account. You can also watch the Video Guide for more help.

    2. Complete Enrollment: Finish the enrollment process and sign the Electronic Filing Administrator (EFA) Registration and Security Agreement. Follow the guide to use your invoice number to enroll in the Air Quality Fee Payment application. You can watch the Video Guide for assistance.

    The EFA Agreement gives you permission to handle online business for your facility with DEP. After you sign it, you will go to your ePermitting dashboard.

    3. Make Your Payment: Check the guide to learn how to choose an invoice and pay your maintenance fees in the ePermitting application. There is also a video guide available. If you need to change any facility information, contact the appropriate Regional Office.

    After you make your payment, you can view, print, and save your payment confirmation.