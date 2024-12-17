Coastal Zone Grant Applications
The 2025 Coastal Zone Grant application period is from September 9 to October 21, 2024.
Overview
Pennsylvania’s Coastal Resources Management (CRM) Program receives an annual grant award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
This award provides some funds for projects that address one or more priority areas of the CRM program.
Additional Resources
- About the Coastal Resources Management Program
- Grant Application Instruction Guide
- For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number: Help & Resources
- For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation: Self-Service-Payment-Lookup
- DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination: Non-Discrimination Information
How to Apply for a Coastal Zone Grant
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) evaluates and award applications through a competitive process. State and local agencies, and nonprofits with facilities in the Delaware Estuary or Lake Erie Coastal Zones, distribute the funds via sub-grants.
Program staff, two local Coastal Zone Advisory Committees, and the State Coastal Zone Advisory Committee actively review eligible projects. They assess projects using the criteria in the Grant Application Instruction Guide. It is available for download here and below.
Application Process
The FFY 2025 Coastal Zone grant application period will open on September 9, 2024, and close at 11:59 p.m. on October 21, 2024.
To apply for a Coastal Zone grant during an open solicitation period, visit the online eGrants application webpage.
Coastal Zone Grant Application Materials
- Instruction Guide
- Checklist
Coastal Zone Grant Administration Materials
- Administration Guide
- Subcontractor Information Form
- Program Project Accomplishments Form
Previously Funded Projects
You can view listings of awarded Coastal Zone grants since 2011 below. The PDF documents provide information on the grantee, the amount, and a brief summary of the project.
- Coastal Zone grants from FFY 2020-Current
- Coastal Zone grants from FFY 2015-2019
- Coastal Zone grants from FFY 2011-2014
DEP Grant Resources
Investment Tracker
For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.
*It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.
