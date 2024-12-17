Apply for or Renew a Department of Environmental Protection Mine Operator License

Mine operators can apply for licenses by completing a registration form.



To renew a license online through GreenPort via "eMine," the operator must first request access via the Bureau of Mining Programs.

Then complete the Mine Operator License Renewal Request for Security Access form and send it via email to RA-minelicense@pa.gov.

See more about “eMine” in Epermitting.

You can also submit new and renewal forms via public upload using the payment tool. Choose Mining License as the submission type.