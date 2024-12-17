Apply to Serve on the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee

Overview
The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is a voluntary, 20-member appointed committee. The group is charged with helping with the development of a statewide land and water trail network.
It's work is based on recommendations from:
Additional resources:
- 2024 Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee Members (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee Bylaws (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee Member Expectations (PDF)
Pennsylvania Annual Trails Reports:
Committee Meeting Minutes:
Committee Meetings
The committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users in Pennsylvania.
All meetings are open for anyone to attend.
Scheduled meeting dates will be posted here.
Trails Public Forums
The committee holds public forums around the state. These forums let people talk about their ideas, concerns, and suggestions for improving and managing trails.
Upcoming Trails Public Forums
When scheduled, forum dates will be posted here.
Contact us
For more information, contact a DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).