    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply to Serve on the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee

    The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is a group of 20 people who advise the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources about the use of state and federal trail funding.

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is a voluntary, 20-member appointed committee. The group is charged with helping with the development of a statewide land and water trail network.

    It's work is based on recommendations from: 

    Committee Meetings

    The committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users in Pennsylvania.

    All meetings are open for anyone to attend.

    Trails Public Forums

    The committee holds public forums around the state. These forums let people talk about their ideas, concerns, and suggestions for improving and managing trails.

