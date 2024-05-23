Apply for a Preserving Diverse Cultures Grant

Please note: The application period for 2024-2025 Strategies for Success is closed. The 2025-2026 guidelines and application will be available in January 2025.

The Electronic Single Application (ESA) is an online system for people who want to apply for grants from the PA Council on the Arts (PCA). First, you need to create an ESA account. After that, you can use ESA to find and submit your grant application online.

For more information, please visit the ESA website.