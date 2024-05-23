Apply for a Preserving Diverse Cultures Grant

Overview
PCA's Preserving Diverse Cultures (PDC) Division supports the creation, development, and stabilization of organizations, programs, and projects whose mission and artistic work are deeply rooted in and reflective of the perspectives of historically under-represented, diverse cultures including those whose members identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).
Additionally, the applicant's programs and staff are representative of or offer unique perspectives regarding, diverse cultures including BIPOC communities.
How to apply
Please note: The application period for 2024-2025 Strategies for Success is closed. The 2025-2026 guidelines and application will be available in January 2025.
The Electronic Single Application (ESA) is an online system for people who want to apply for grants from the PA Council on the Arts (PCA). First, you need to create an ESA account. After that, you can use ESA to find and submit your grant application online.
For more information, please visit the ESA website.
Eligibility requirements
You can’t use PCA grant funds for:
- Activities happening after the grant period ends.
- Religious activities.
- Paying lobbyists.
- Cash prizes or awards.
- Fundraising events.
- Activities for school credit.
Unless the Council says it’s okay, you also can’t use the funds for:
- Parties, receptions, or gallery openings.
- Buying equipment that costs $500 or more.
- Competitions.
- Shows or events that the public can’t attend.
Preserving Diverse Cultures Division Advisory Panel
We need volunteers to help review grant applications for the Preserving Diverse Cultures Division. We look for artists and managers who understand non-profit work and represent the diversity of our applicants. Panelists help decide how to use and distribute public funds. The number of panelists chosen each year depends on how many applications we get.
If you want to be a panelist, send a bio or resume and your grant panel preferences to Dana Payne. Contact Dana Payne if you have questions about accessibility or need special help. For more information about the panel and how it works, check here (PDF).
Contact us
For more information about the program and how to apply, contact Dana Payne, Director of DEI Initiatives, Diverse Cultures & Heritage, at danpayne@pa.gov or 717-525-5544.