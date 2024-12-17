Skip to main content

    Apply for ​​Senior Community Center Grants

    The Senior Community Center grant application period for 2024-2025 closed as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024

    2024-2025 Grant Announcement

    In 2024 the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced $2 million in new competitive grant funding opportunities for Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers (SCCs) in fiscal year 2024-2025. 

    Grant funding opportunities are intended for enhancements to increase participation and programming, attract a new generation of older adults, and enable Senior Community Centers to provide a safe and healthy environment for their participants.

    This funding opportunity is only open to Pennsylvania SCCs with an existing, contractual relationship with an Area Agency on Aging in accordance with Aging Program Directive #96-04-01 reported as of October 1, 2024.

    How to Apply

    All applications and required documentation must be submitted electronically through the Commonwealth’s Electronic Single Application (ESA) system by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024. Any application materials not received through the ESA system by the deadline will not be considered. 

    Electronic Single Application Help Documents

    Deadlines

    • The grant application period opens 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.
    • All applications and application materials must be received electronically through the ESA system no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024.
    • All required application documents are available for download through the ESA system.

    Questions?

    Contact Robert Cherry at rocherry@pa.gov or SCCgrants@pa.gov. You may also call 717-772-2551 for questions or assistance regarding the PDA Senior Community Center Grant Program.

     

    Non-Competitive

    $1 Million in Non-Competitive Grants Available

    $1 million of the $3 million appropriated by the legislature will be disbursed by PDA through a non-competitive award.

    In an effort to provide funding to as many centers as possible, a center applying for a competitive grant will not be eligible to receive a non-competitive grant award. This includes centers who apply as part of a collaborative project or for a competitive grant but are not awarded funding. The Department anticipates the non-competitive award amount will be not less than $2,000. The final award amount will be determined when the application period for the competitive funding closes.