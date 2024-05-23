Apply for Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities

Overview
In 1993, the General Assembly established the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) runs the public library program.
The PDE does this through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. It is part of the Bureau of Library Development and a portion of realty transfer taxes funds the program.
Grants pay up to 50% of eligible costs to plan, acquire, construct, or regenerate public library facilities.
Grants for Public Library Facilities
Fundable projects include, but are not limited to:
- ADA upgrades
- Roof or window replacement
- Energy-efficient HVAC upgrades
- Facility expansion
- New construction
Applicants must match Keystone grants dollar-for-dollar. Matching funds may include cash, other state funds, and federal funds.
See program regulations for further details. We select recipients through a competitive evaluation process. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) runs the public library program and uses the grant criteria to evaluate and score applications. This includes need and funding priorities.
- 2025 Keystone General Guidelines (PDF)
- Program Regulations: Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities (PDF)
To apply, a sponsoring municipality must submit an application that the board of the state-aided library develops.
The Office of Commonwealth Libraries are required to create a long-range plan. It must have strategies to guide the use of Keystone grants for public library facilities. And they must be eligible.
In 2022, we made a PDF of the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities Long-Range Plan to meet the requirement. The Plan includes a statewide facility Needs Assessment and other data. They are relevant to administering the Keystone program.
If you plan to apply for a Keystone grant, first visit the Get Ready to Apply page. Then, follow the Register My Organization page to get an AUN for the applying municipality. These pages include other required and optional steps, and you will need them to complete and submit an application later. There's no commitment to submit a Keystone application if your plans change.
The Office of Commonwealth Libraries opened a Keystone grant round on July 15, 2024. Applications are due by Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 12 noon.
To access the application on eGrants:
- The municipality must get an Auxiliary Unit Number (AUN) from the PA Dept. of Education. (See the Get Ready to Apply page for details).
- Users must create a login for MyPDESuite.
When the municipality gets an AUN, please submit this form: eGrantsAdministrator Account.
We'll email the municipal contact with instructions to access the Keystone app via eGrants. The municipal contact is the account admin and can allow others to access the application.
