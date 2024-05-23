File a Tax Appeal

When an online appeal is submitted, the petitioner will be provided with a confirmation number that the appeal has been received. The petitioner should keep a record of that confirmation number.

The Board of Appeals will use the following to determine the filing date of a submission to the Board:

United States Postmark or the date by which the United States Postal Service takes control of the package; or Date of the timestamp on a petition filed electronically or Date received by the Board.

Note: Please be aware that the Board of Appeals does not accept petitions by email or fax.