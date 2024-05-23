Apply for the Voluntary Disclosure Program

If you join the program, you'll only need to pay the tax and any interest. Most penalties will be forgiven if you follow the rules.

To join, email ra-voluntarydisclosure@pa.gov to get a case number. Include your contact details, like your address and phone number, in the email.

Once you have your case number, you'll get instructions and a form called the Business Activities Questionnaire (DEO-50).

NOTE: This is different from the Use Tax Voluntary Compliance Program.