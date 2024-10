Apply for Post-Disaster Assistance

Let's break the application process down into steps. [Application Walkthrough (PDF)]

๐Ÿ”’โ€‹ 1. Get a Keystone Login.

Keystone Logins are used across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for all kinds of services. You may already have one. If you don't, registering is easy. Get your login.

โ–ถ 2. Begin your application online. Go to the Single Application for Assistance.

๐Ÿ“ƒโ€‹ 3. Name your project using your last name. Select "no" to both dropdown options.

๐Ÿ”ฝ 4. Under "Program Name," type in "DRAP." Keep "sort by>program name" selected. Click "search."

โฌ 5. Scroll down to search results and apply to the disaster that affected you.

6. Confirm requirements:

๐Ÿ‘ Ensure that your property is in the affected county

๐Ÿก Verify that the property is your primary residence

๐Ÿ’ฐ Verify that you meet income requirements

7. Enter basic info:

๐Ÿ™‹โ€โ™‚๏ธ First + last name

๐Ÿ”ข Social Security Number

๐Ÿคณ Phone number

๐Ÿ“จ Email address

๐Ÿ“ฎ Mailing address

๐Ÿก 8. Enter the full address of the property that was damaged.

๐Ÿ†— 9. Click continue. Don't worry about Application Page 4.

๐Ÿ“Ž 10. Application Addenda: We'll need you to attach some additional info.