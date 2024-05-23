Skip to main content

    Join the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Youth Preparedness Council

    Calling all young people! Here's a chance to make a difference in your community.

    Two young women collaborate on a project.

    Overview

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA, started the Youth Preparedness Council in 2012 to bring together young leaders who want to make a difference in their communities.

    What Does the Council Do?

    • Complete disaster preparedness projects nationally and locally
    • Present feedback and opinions to national emergency management staff
    • Hold regular meetings with national staff
    • Attend a virtual summit

    Who Can Join?

    Students in grade 8 to 11.

    When Can I Apply?

    Applications open in the fall. Check the Federal Emergency Management Agency website for updates.

    How to Apply

    You'll need:

    • Parental or guardian consent
    • Completed application
    • Letters of recommendation
    • List of extracurriculars
    • Supplemental materials showcasing capabilities
    Application Website