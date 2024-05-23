Join the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Youth Preparedness Council

Overview
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA, started the Youth Preparedness Council in 2012 to bring together young leaders who want to make a difference in their communities.
What Does the Council Do?
- Complete disaster preparedness projects nationally and locally
- Present feedback and opinions to national emergency management staff
- Hold regular meetings with national staff
- Attend a virtual summit
Who Can Join?
Students in grade 8 to 11.
When Can I Apply?
Applications open in the fall. Check the Federal Emergency Management Agency website for updates.