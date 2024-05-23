Apply to Reinstate Educator Certification that has been Suspended, Revoked, or Surrendered

The Commission will lift a suspension or reinstate a certificate if it is just and proper to do so. The Commission may consider:

your conduct which resulted in discipline

your other past conduct

your current attitude towards past conduct

your rehabilitation efforts and activities

convictions of any public school crimes

references and letters of support or opposition

There are some restrictions for reinstating your certification or employment eligibility. For example, crime convictions may impact whether your reinstatement is just and proper. In some cases, you may be banned from teaching for 10, 5, or 3 years for felonies, misdemeanors, and other crimes. Your employment ban will be a factor in the Commission's determination.

The same restrictions apply if you were found guilty of sexual abuse or exploitation. This includes surrender for conduct relating to sexual abuse or exploitation.