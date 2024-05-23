Apply to Reinstate Educator Certification that has been Suspended, Revoked, or Surrendered

Overview
The application packet contains a Petition for Reinstatement. You must:
- request or waive a hearing
- complete your reinstatement application
- submit a state and federal criminal record check
- submit an information release waiver
The information required for the application also includes:
- an educational and employment history
- a recitation of the misconduct
- a personal statement for granting your reinstatement
- a description of rehabilitation efforts
- letters of reference
The Commission may appoint a hearing officer to consider your reinstatement. The Commission may also consider it directly.
You must also complete and submit:
Recommendations
The Commission must seek recommendation from the Department before entering an order. The Commission must consider the Department’s recommendation. However, it is not binding on the Commission. The Commission must also request recommendations from the school where the misconduct happened. The Commission also publishes public notice of the application in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Just and proper standard
The Commission will lift a suspension or reinstate a certificate if it is just and proper to do so. The Commission may consider:
-
your conduct which resulted in discipline
-
your other past conduct
-
your current attitude towards past conduct
-
your rehabilitation efforts and activities
-
convictions of any public school crimes
-
references and letters of support or opposition
There are some restrictions for reinstating your certification or employment eligibility. For example, crime convictions may impact whether your reinstatement is just and proper. In some cases, you may be banned from teaching for 10, 5, or 3 years for felonies, misdemeanors, and other crimes. Your employment ban will be a factor in the Commission's determination.
The same restrictions apply if you were found guilty of sexual abuse or exploitation. This includes surrender for conduct relating to sexual abuse or exploitation.