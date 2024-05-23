Skip to main content

    Professional Standards and Practices Commision

    Apply to Reinstate Educator Certification that has been Suspended, Revoked, or Surrendered

    Download and complete the reinstatement application form to apply for the Commision to lift your suspended, revoked, or surrendered certification and reinstate you for employment eligibility.  

     

      Reinstatement application form

      Overview

      The application packet contains a Petition for Reinstatement. You must:

      • request or waive a hearing
      • complete your reinstatement application
      • submit a state and federal criminal record check
      • submit an information release waiver

      The information required for the application also includes:

      • an educational and employment history
      • a recitation of the misconduct
      • a personal statement for granting your reinstatement
      • a description of rehabilitation efforts
      • letters of reference

      The Commission may appoint a hearing officer to consider your reinstatement. The Commission may also consider it directly.

      You must also complete and submit: 

      Recommendations

      The Commission must seek recommendation from the Department before entering an order. The Commission must consider the Department’s recommendation. However, it is not binding on the Commission. The Commission must also request recommendations from the school where the misconduct happened. The Commission also publishes public notice of the application in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

      Just and proper standard

      The Commission will lift a suspension or reinstate a certificate if it is just and proper to do so. The Commission may consider:

      • your conduct which resulted in discipline

      • your other past conduct

      • your current attitude towards past conduct

      • your rehabilitation efforts and activities

      • convictions of any public school crimes

      • references and letters of support or opposition

      There are some restrictions for reinstating your certification or employment eligibility. For example, crime convictions may impact whether your reinstatement is just and proper. In some cases, you may be banned from teaching for 10, 5, or 3 years for felonies, misdemeanors, and other crimes. Your employment ban will be a factor in the Commission's determination.

      The same restrictions apply if you were found guilty of sexual abuse or exploitation. This includes surrender for conduct relating to sexual abuse or exploitation.