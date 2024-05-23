Security Microfilm Storage Program

Guidelines

Participating county, municipal, and judicial officials shall:

1. Pay a one-time handling and accessioning fee of $5.00 per roll to help cover the costs of the initial inspection and handling of the film. A limited number of reels may be sent each year, per county class. No annual storage fee will be assessed to transferring officials. limited number of reels may be sent each year, per county class:

First and Second Class counties 1,000 reels

Third and Fourth Class counties 500 reels

Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Class counties 250 reels

2. Pay the costs for reference services such as the temporary return of microfilm to the official, the refiling of film, or the duplication of security and user copies at the storage site. PHMC staff will directly handle all reference requests. Fees are:

PA State Archives Pricing for Security Microfilm Storage Service Cost Receiving & Storing Microfilm

One time charge per roll (16 or 35mm) at time of receipt $5.00 Retrieval of a single box of microfilm reels $4.00 Retrieval of a single reel of microfilm $4.00 Refile of a single box of microfilm reels $4.00 Refile of a reel of microfilm $4.00 Permanent withdrawal (per box of microfilm reels) $1.00 Acid-free microfilm roll boxes (per box) $2.00 Digitize (per reel, 5-reel limit) $50.00 Shipping Fees (in addition to service and duplication fees) via USPS 1-2 rolls $3.00 3-8 rolls $4.00 9-17 rolls $6.00 18-26 rolls $10.00 27-44 rolls $12.00 45-74 rolls $15.00

3. Properly box, label, and ship film, along with a records transfer list to the State Archives. Acid-free or plastic boxes, labels and shipping lists must conform to Program guidelines and permanency standards approved by the County and Local Government Records Committees. Acid free or plastic boxes must be supplied by the participating official.

4. Be responsible for paying the prevailing handling and accessioning fee should they wish to return withdrawn film to the program. The temporary removal of film for reference or duplication purposes does not constitute withdrawal from the program.

5. Be responsible for the cost of rectifying any technical problems found as a result of any periodic PHMC inspection of the microfilm.