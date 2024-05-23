Submit a PENNVEST Loan Servicing Signature Authorization/Change Form

When is a Signature Authorization Form Needed?
This form must be submitted prior to your first Payment Request. Submitted Payment Requests will not be processed without authorized contacts from this form.
Special Notes
When making changes to your authorized signatories, follow the instructions below to complete a new SAF form which will replace the previous form we have on file.
Changes that require funding recipients to submit a new form include:
- Changes to personnel through retirement, termination, or change to professional roles
- Changes to an existing authorized signatory's first or last name, email address, or phone number
The engineer signature must include a Professional Engineer Number (P.E.) or if a non-P.E. then an official certification number, if appropriate.
How to Submit a Signature Authorization Form
Select the link to start the DocuSign process.
Enter the name and email address for the person completing the DocuSign form.
Anyone can initially complete the information on the form.
Designate your Borrower and Attestor.
The Borower is designated as an authorized person to execute payment forms on behalf of the borrowing entity. The Borrower is also known as the Signor of the SAF.
The Attestor is the Witness to the signing of the SAF by the Borrower (Signor).
A name and email address must be provided for both the Borrower and Attestor.
Complete the SAF form in DocuSign.
Enter the ME# which is your loan number.
Complete the information in the required fields that are outlined in red.
The fields that are outlined in grey are optional fields to allow you to enter more than one authorized borrower and engineer.
You do not have to print the form and fill out the day, month, and year or signature and title sections at the bottom of the form. Those sections will be addressed during the signature process.
Select "Finish" to submit the SAF form.
Complete the Signature Process.
After the SAF form has been submitted, the Borrower will receive an email from DocuSign with a notification that a document is awaiting their review and signature.
The Borrower will:
- Select the "Review Document" button on the email to be directed to the document.
- Select "Continue" in DocuSign.
- Select the yellow box titled "Sign" with a downward pointing arrow to add an existing signature or adopt a new signature.
- Type the Borrower's name in the "Name" field.
- Type the Borrower's business title in the "Title" field.
After the Borrower has completed the signature process, the Attestor will receive an email from DocuSign with a notification that a document is awaiting their review and signature.
The Attestor will:
- Type the day, month, and year in the section above the signature area.
- Select the "Review Document" button on the email to be directed to the document.
- Select "Continue" in DocuSign.
- Select the yellow box titled "Sign" with a downward pointing arrow to add an existing signature or adopt a new signature.
- Type the Attestor's name in the "Name" field.
- Type the Attestor's business title in the "Title" field.
DocuSign automatically sends the completed document to PENNVEST for the loan documentation.
Download and Print the Completed Document for Your Files.
Both the Borrower and Attestor are able to download and print the document from DocuSign. However, if the Borrower downloads or prints the document prior to the Attestor's signature, the document they download or print will not yet be fully complete.
Both the Borrower and Attestor will receive an one last email from DocuSign when the Attestor has completed the signature process to allow each to view, download, and print the fully signed document for their records.