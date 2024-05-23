Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Sign Up to Receive The DOTcom E-Newsletter from PennDOT

    Subscribe to PennDOT's monthly e-newsletter and read current and past quarterly print editions. 

    Overview

    Sign up to receive PennDOT's monthly newsletter, The DOTcom.

    The newsletter will help keep you informed about PennDOT's latest efforts to improve your quality of life and maintain your mobility in Pennsylvania. 

    Download the Current Quarterly Issue

    Download The DOTcom - Spring 2024

    Past Issues

    Selecting the name of the issue below will download a PDF of that edition of the DOTcom.

    Winter/Spring 2024 (PDF)

    Winter 2​024 (PDF)​

    Fall 2023 (PDF)

    Summer 2023 (PDF)​

    Winter 2023 (PDF)

    Fall 2022 (PDF)

    Summer 2022 (PDF)

    Spring 2022 (PDF)

    Winter 2021-22 (PDF)