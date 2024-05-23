Request Access to Transportation-Related Data Feeds

To request access to the data feeds, submit the Data Feed Request Form. Use of data feeds is governed by our Terms and Conditions for Use (PDF). Additionally, use of traffic camera streams is governed by PennDOT's Non-Exclusive Video Sharing License Agreement. Those requesting access to camera streams will be provided with the agreement after submitting their request.

There is no charge for using PennDOT data feeds. However, streaming video users will need to purchase the bandwidth necessary to access the streams from their location. More details will be provided when PennDOT follows up on your registration request.