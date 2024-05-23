Post or Bond a Roadway

A posted roadway is any state or locally-owned highway with a weight restriction. Posting and bonding allows PennDOT to manage possible damage to these roadways from large trucks carrying heavy cargo, and use the funds to pay for repairs and maintenance.



To find out if a road should be posted, you must fill out an Engineering and Traffic Study form. If you are a hauler and want to travel on a posted road, you must see if you are considered local traffic or qualify for an exception. Learn more about local determination.

If not, you can apply for a permit and bond the roadway (in other words, exceed the roadway's weight restrictions).