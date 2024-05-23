Skip to main content

    Request Land Use and Transportation Planning Assistance or Training from PennDOT

    If you are involved with local municipal land use and transportation planning activities or your municipality could use assistance to help shape future land use or transportation projects, you can request planning assistance or training.

    Request planning assistance or training

    Overview

    • Are you involved with municipal land use and transportation planning activities?
    • Could your municipality use assistance to help shape future land use or transportation projects?
    • Would you like to learn how to advance your community’s planning and transportation-related goals?
    • Have you heard about PennDOT Connects, but would like to know more about the free training and assistance available to your municipality?

    If you answered "Yes" to at least one of these questions, your community could benefit from assistance from PennDOT Connects.

    PennDOT Connects offers free assistance to municipalities to better integrate local land use, development, and transportation goals into the state transportation planning process. Any municipal staff member, government official, or planning partner is eligible to request free assistance to help during any stage of the land use and transportation planning or project development process. 

     

    Contact us

    Fill out this form

    Email paconnects@pa.gov

    Call 717-710-2090

    Stay up-to-date

    Learn more about PennDOT Connects

    Get more information on PennDOT's approach to make transportation planning for efficient and cost-effective. Find videos, contacts, tech sheets, best practices, news, and more. 

    View resources

    Types of assistance offered

    PennDOT Connects helps local governments and regional/municipal planning organizations consider community needs during the planning process. Examples include:

    • Safety issues/concerns
    • Bicycle/pedestrian accommodations
    • Transit/multimodal considerations
    • Stormwater management
    • Presence of/impacts from (current/future) freight-generating land uses
    • Utility issues
    • Transportation operations considerations
    • Emergency services accommodations
    • Planned development
    • Long-range transportation plans
    • Regional planning studies (e.g., corridor studies, resource management studies, watershed studies, etc.)
    • Consistency with current community comprehensive or other plans
    • Consistency with current and/or proposed zoning
    • Other proposed transportation improvements
    • Impacts on the natural, cultural, or social environment
    • Right-of-way considerations
    • Anticipated public opinion
    • Community or cultural events in the candidate project area
    • Maintenance Agreement requirements

     

     
     