Qualify for a High Hazard Potential Dams Grant

Overview

The Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dams Program makes federal funds available to states. We pass-through those funds to nonfederal government organizations and nonprofits.



What the Grant Covers

The National Dam Safety Program, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides funds for the rehabilitation of eligible, high-hazard potential dams that don’t meet minimum state dam safety standards and pose an unacceptable risk to life and property.

Financial assistance is made available for repair, removal, or rehabilitation of eligible, high hazard potential dams.



Who Can Apply?

We apply to the federal government as a state. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection designates subrecipients who then receive funding.

Subrecipients must:

Have a High-Hazard Potential Dams Program hazard mitigation action in their federally approved county hazard mitigation plan.

Have participated in and adopted the county hazard mitigation plan as a special district.

Have a dam designated as "high hazard potential" that fails to meet minimum safety standards and poses an unacceptable risk to the public.



What the Grant Does