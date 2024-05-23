Apply for a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Planning and Training Grant

Overview
The purpose of this grant program is to increase effectiveness in safely handling hazardous materials accidents and incidents, enhance implementation of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act of 1986 (EPCRA), and encourage a comprehensive approach to emergency training and planning by incorporating the unique challenges of responses to transportation situations.
The U.S. DOT Research and Special Programs Administration, under a program that began in 1993, provides a reimbursable grant to every state to assist in hazardous materials response planning and related training activities.
Who is Eligible?
Eligible entities are all county governments within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
When Can I Apply?
Subrecipient application can be sent generally in Spring each year.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.