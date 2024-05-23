Skip to main content

    Submit a Follow-Up Hazardous Spill Report

    You must submit a follow-up spill report within 14 days of the initial release, and again within 30 days if the incident was transportation related.

    Overview

    You must submit follow-up spill reports online. We no longer accept hard copy or emailed reports.  All reports must include updates for all information required in the initial report.

    Within 14 Days

    Submit follow-up spill reports to us within 14 days of the initial hazardous materials release.

    Submit Follow-Up Report

    Within 30 Days

    Transportation-related hazardous spills and releases require another follow-up report within 30 days of the initial release.

    This is regardless of size. Send an updated report to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

    Department of Transportation Follow-Up

