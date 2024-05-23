Submit a Follow-Up Hazardous Spill Report

Overview
You must submit follow-up spill reports online. We no longer accept hard copy or emailed reports. All reports must include updates for all information required in the initial report.
Within 14 Days
Submit follow-up spill reports to us within 14 days of the initial hazardous materials release.
Within 30 Days
Transportation-related hazardous spills and releases require another follow-up report within 30 days of the initial release.
This is regardless of size. Send an updated report to the U.S. Department of Transportation.