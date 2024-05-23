Apply for a Grant for Damages Due to a Federally Declared Disaster

Overview
We serve as the direct connection between the applicant and the federal government for public assistance. We are here to help you get the funding you need.
The program is a cost-share reimbursement program, which means the federal government provides at least 75 percent of the eligible cost. The remaining, non-federal share of up to 25 percent is split between eligible applicants. PEMA determines how those remaining funds are split.
Public Assistance grants help communities recover from major disasters by helping pay for:
- Debris removal
- Life-saving emergency protective measures
- Restoration of public infrastructure (buildings, public works systems, built or manufactured equipment, certain improved and maintained natural features)
Who Is Eligible?
- State agencies
- Local government organizations
- States, tribes, and territories
- Certain private nonprofit organizations
- Others that provide health and safety services of a governmental nature
All must be open to the general public and have IRS or state certification of their private nonprofit status.
When Can I Apply?
These funds open up once a presidential disaster declaration is declared and your jurisdiction has been deemed eligible for Public Assistance. Please contact our Public Assistance Office for questions and to start the application process.
Apply Online
Two things must happen in order to apply for this program:
- A presidential disaster declaration must be made.
- Your jurisdiction must be named eligible for Public Assistance.
Eligible communities can contact their county emergency manager or email us at RA-EMPublicAssistance@pa.gov to begin the application process.
Once applications are completed, applicants should submit them online via the FEMA Grants Portal.