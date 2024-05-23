Apply for the Pennsylvania Veteran Grant Program

About the Program
The Department is inviting veteran organizations to apply for funding to administer mini-grant programs that benefit individual veteran farmers. These mini-grants, which can be up to $10,000 each, will be awarded for a variety of agricultural initiatives, such as:
- Business planning
- Feasibility studies
- Food safety (including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plans)
- Biosecurity planning
- Natural resource conservation
- Equipment purchases
- Working capital
- Marketing and promotion of agricultural products
Each veteran organization selected may receive up to $200,000 to distribute mini-grants to qualifying veterans.
Official program guidelines can be found here.
Grant Application Process
The Department will evaluate applications based on a 100-point scoring system that includes:
- Project Needs (up to 10 points)
- Projected Program Outcomes (up to 20 points), including contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion in farming
- Methodology for Awarding Mini-Grants (up to 30 points)
- Project Evaluation Process (up to 20 points)
- Support and Financial Participation from veterans and the farming community (up to 20 points)
Based on the evaluation, the Department will award up to three grants.
Key Details
- Grant Agreement: Successful applicants must sign a grant agreement outlining specific terms, including full access to records and reporting requirements. Work may not begin until the agreement is finalized.
- Submission Deadline: Applications must be submitted here electronically by Friday, December 20, 2024, at 5 p.m.
- Funding Terms: This program does not require matching funds, but outside funding may be considered as part of the evaluation. Grant payments will be made on a reimbursement basis, with the possibility of a 50% advance payment for eligible applicants.
- Indirect Costs: Grants are subject to an indirect cost reimbursement cap of 15% of total direct project costs.
Next Steps
- Submit Your Application: Complete your application online by December 20, 2024.
- Get Help: For questions or assistance with the application process, contact Corinne Elliott at 717-787-6041 or via email at corielliot@pa.gov.