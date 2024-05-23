Apply for the Pennsylvania Veteran Grant Program

The Department is inviting veteran organizations to apply for funding to administer mini-grant programs that benefit individual veteran farmers. These mini-grants, which can be up to $10,000 each, will be awarded for a variety of agricultural initiatives, such as:

Business planning

Feasibility studies

Food safety (including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plans)

Biosecurity planning

Natural resource conservation

Equipment purchases

Working capital

Marketing and promotion of agricultural products

Each veteran organization selected may receive up to $200,000 to distribute mini-grants to qualifying veterans.

Official program guidelines can be found here.