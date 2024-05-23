Skip to main content

    Apply for a Seasonal Farm Labor Camp Permit

    If you want to use your land or buildings to house your temporary employees, you need a permit. 

    Download Application

    Overview

    A seasonal farm labor camp is where temporary workers stay while they work on the farm. If you're an employer or a farm contractor and want to let workers stay on your land, you have to get a permit first. The permit is given every year after someone inspects the housing, and it is free. 

    This program applies to:

    • Employers: These are people or companies who help find and hire seasonal farm workers for jobs in farming or similar areas.

    • Seasonal farm workers: These are temporary workers who live with four or more people in housing provided by their employer.

    How To Submit Your Application

    To get a permit, download or print the SFLC Application and fill it out. You should submit your application at least 60 days before you need people to move in. After your application is sent, a person will contact you to do inspections. Once the inspection is complete, you will be allowed to move workers in.

    The permit is good for 1 year. You will have to renew your permit every year. A person will stop by to inspect the camp without warning throughout the year.

    You can send your application and other documents by email, mail, or fax to: 

    emaill: RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov

    OR

    Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
    Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
    Attn: Plan Review
    2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    OR

    Fax: 717-787-1873

    Contact us

    If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to Program Specialist Brandon Peachey by email at  bpeachey@pa.gov or by calling 223-666-2569. 

     