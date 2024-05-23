Apply for a Seasonal Farm Labor Camp Permit

To get a permit, download or print the SFLC Application and fill it out. You should submit your application at least 60 days before you need people to move in. After your application is sent, a person will contact you to do inspections. Once the inspection is complete, you will be allowed to move workers in.

The permit is good for 1 year. You will have to renew your permit every year. A person will stop by to inspect the camp without warning throughout the year.

You can send your application and other documents by email, mail, or fax to:

emaill: RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov

OR

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services

Attn: Plan Review

2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112

Harrisburg, PA 17110

OR

Fax: 717-787-1873