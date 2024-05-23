Apply for a Seasonal Farm Labor Camp Permit

Overview
A seasonal farm labor camp is where temporary workers stay while they work on the farm. If you're an employer or a farm contractor and want to let workers stay on your land, you have to get a permit first. The permit is given every year after someone inspects the housing, and it is free.
This program applies to:
-
Employers: These are people or companies who help find and hire seasonal farm workers for jobs in farming or similar areas.
-
Seasonal farm workers: These are temporary workers who live with four or more people in housing provided by their employer.
How To Submit Your Application
To get a permit, download or print the SFLC Application and fill it out. You should submit your application at least 60 days before you need people to move in. After your application is sent, a person will contact you to do inspections. Once the inspection is complete, you will be allowed to move workers in.
The permit is good for 1 year. You will have to renew your permit every year. A person will stop by to inspect the camp without warning throughout the year.
You can send your application and other documents by email, mail, or fax to:
emaill: RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov
OR
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
Attn: Plan Review
2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
Harrisburg, PA 17110
OR
Fax: 717-787-1873
Contact us
If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to Program Specialist Brandon Peachey by email at bpeachey@pa.gov or by calling 223-666-2569.