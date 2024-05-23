Report and Manage Incidents via the Fire Incident Reporting System

Software

Fire departments can use any National Fire Incident Reporting System 5.0-compliant software to submit their reports.

We make the product Emergency Reporting available for all departments.

All data entered by a fire company/department should be submitted to OSFC and in turn will be forwarded to NFIRS. Modules provided free of charge include the incident module, reports module, my profile module, library module and administration module. Additional modules may be purchased directly from Emergency Reporting.